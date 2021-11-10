In October, legislators introduced a bill that would authorize clinical studies of psilocybin, the psychoactive property in "magic mushrooms," as a therapy treatment for mental health patients, particularly those suffering from PTSD. The funding would focus upon treatments for veterans, first responders, and their families.

Psychedelic therapies have received considerable state support recently, but national government policies limit the use of psychedelic-assisted treatment.

According to the legislators who proposed clinical psilocybin studies to the Pennsylvania House in October, the therapy can be a powerful tool to mitigate the opioid crisis in the Commonwealth. However, the industry faces national government hyper-regulation, price hikes, and supply restrictions, claims the legislator's memo on HB1959.

Government resistance to the psychedelic industry began in the counterculture era. According to National Institute of Mental Health (NHMH) research, psychedelic research programs halted in the 1960s in response to political resistance to drugs and subsequent legislative hurdles.

In spite of persistent obstacles, there has been a resurgence of research efforts.

In 2019, the FDA recognized psilocybin research as a "Breakthrough Therapy" for its greater success in treating depression compared to other therapy options, reports PRNewswire.

Psilocybin is not the only psychedelic therapy on the market proving successful for patients with severe mental health conditions. Ketamine, a drug approved for medical use in anesthesia in 1970, is completely legal. Still, the notion of "psychedelic drug" can make people uneasy.

Psychedelic-assisted therapy companies are trying to remove the stigmas attached to psychedelic drugs, as their methods involve a controlled setting, a gradual increase in dosage over time, and the achievement of a "trip" under medical supervision.

Psychedelic-assisted treatment centers and telemedicine companies have been popping up around the U.S. and internationally over the past few years — and as they grow successful, they normalize drug therapy practice.

One such company, TripSitter.Clinic, currently operates ketamine-assisted therapy in thirteen states, including two Pa. border states, Ohio and New York. The company is actively expanding their reach, serving 11 new states as of September 2021.

In a recent interview, TripSitter CEO and clinical forensic psychologist, Dr. John Huber, discussed the benefits of ketamine-assisted therapy and the controversy that continues to surround psychedelic drug use.

Huber has witnessed firsthand the success of ketamine therapy in treating PTSD victims. Working alongside a physician, Huber successfully treated over 80 percent of 400 veterans.

The remaining 20 percent may need a combination treatment, according to Huber. "That's why we need to research on psilocybin and that's why we need to research on ecstasy so we can find out. If it's not working, let's use an even more alternative medication and try x, y, and z."

The unknowns of drug therapy are another reason to support the search for solutions. We can't know the best solution for each individual without supporting the scientific research, according to Huber.

Huber noted the strong hold of politics over scientific research on psychedelics, but tried to separate the two: "we all have someone we're connected to that struggles with mental health." Huber has supervised a variety of patients ranging from sexual assault victims to war veterans, but they all need the same solution: to know their pain exists, but not let it rule their lives.

The greatest distinction between ketamine therapy and standard, over-the-counter psychotropics, like anxiety and depression medications, according to Huber, is the creation of a cognitive level change. A prescription drug numbs pain; ketamine accepts the pain and moves on.

Huber offered another way of explaining this shift in perspective. After breaking his back at 18, Huber suffered through chronic back pain for years, before turning to ketamine. “Opioids just made me not care about the pain; but ketamine actually gets rid of the pain," said Huber.

Ketamine is a clinical example of "resilience to medical event," according to Huber. Scientifically speaking, prescription drugs "reset homeostatic mechanisms in your brain that say that chronic pain is now your new normal, but ketamine allows your brain to reboot that specific section of your brain."

For patients, a scientific change in the mind can be explained with metaphor: "Patients walk in with that a-ha moment. They walk in and go, my trauma still happened to me, but when I walk out that door I can leave it boxed up in a suitcase in my back closet and get on with my life," said Huber.



