Lewisburg, Pa. -- Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital will hold a series of screenings through the month of October. For the safety of participants, masking is required while in Hospital facilities and during all in-person screenings. Physical distancing and frequent handwashing/use of hand sanitizer is encouraged as participants move through the screening process.

Skin Cancer Screen: Tuesday, Oct. 12, 1-4 p.m., at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. This free screening, with Daria Keyser, DO, helps individuals recognize their own pattern of moles, freckles, and “beauty marks.” By being familiar with what is considered normal allows people to be more alert to changes in the number, size, shape, and color of pigmented areas that may be of concern. Appointments required. Call 570-768-3200.

Skin Cancer Screen: Friday, Oct. 22, 8:30-11:30 a.m., at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. This free screening, with Daria Keyser, DO, helps individuals recognize their own pattern of moles, freckles, and “beauty marks.” By being familiar with what is considered normal allows people to be more alert to changes in the number, size, shape, and color of pigmented areas that may be of concern. Appointments required. Call 570-768-3200.

Comprehensive Blood Screen: Tuesday, Oct. 26, 6:30-11 a.m., at the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg. A low-cost comprehensive blood screening can provide important details about your health, sometimes before symptoms of a condition surface, giving you and your physicians the power to plan ahead. $50 fee includes lipid panel (HDL, LDL, total cholesterol, and triglycerides), complete blood count, and CMP (blood sugar, electrolytes, calcium, protein, liver enzymes etc.). Appointments required. Call 570-768-3200.

Blood Pressure Screenings:

Tuesday, Oct. 5, 10 a.m.-noon, Sunbury YMCA

Wednesday, Oct. 20, 9-11 a.m., Lewisburg YMCA, Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness

Tuesday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m.-noon, Milton YMCA

Wednesday, Oct. 27, 8:45-10 a.m., Mifflinburg YMCA

By appointment at Community Health and Wellness. Call 570-768-3200.

Blood Sugar Screenings:

Tuesday, Oct. 5, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Sunbury YMCA

Wednesday, Oct. 20, 9-11 a.m., Lewisburg YMCA, Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness

Tuesday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., Milton YMCA

By appointment at Community Health and Wellness. Call 570-768-3200.

To register for screenings that require appointments, please call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com.

Support groups for surgery and loss

For the safety of participants, masking is required while in Hospital facilities and during all in-person support groups. Physical distancing and frequent handwashing/use of hand sanitizer is encouraged for participants who attend support groups.

Bariatric: Wednesday, Oct. 6, 6-7 p.m., at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. This month’s topic is Surgery Description and Video. Please call 570-768-3139 to register.

Wednesday, Oct. 6, 6-7 p.m., at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. This month’s topic is Surgery Description and Video. Please call 570-768-3139 to register. Empty Arms: Monday, Oct. 18, 7 pm, at a location to be determined. This support group is for individuals following the loss of a baby. For more information or to register, call 570-522-2378.

For more information on any of these support groups, please call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com.



