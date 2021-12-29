Pittsburgh -- The first-ever in-depth characterization of the body’s response to traumatic injury was published on December 21 in Cell Reports Medicine by University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine physician-scientists.

Using an analysis of thousands of circulating molecules, researchers were able to pinpoint characteristics that indicate that a trauma patient will benefit from an early plasma infusion.

“We are finally seeing a comprehensive picture of how the human body responds to systemic injury, when a person is taken from a state of relative health and pushed into an almost lethal state within microseconds,” said main corresponding author Timothy Billiar, M.D., distinguished professor of surgery at Pitt and chief scientific officer for UPMC.

“We’ve never quite known how different components of the human injury response fit together, so this is a trauma researcher’s dream come true.”

Emergency responders have to work quickly and with limited tools at their disposal. A few lost seconds can have lethal results for patients with massive injuries from things like falls and car crashes.

Prehospital treatment such as an infusion of thawed blood plasma can greatly increase the chances of survival for some patients. A previous clinical trial by Pitt School of Medicine found that trauma patients at risk of hemorrhagic shock who received two units of blood plasma during air transport were 10 percent more likely to survive than those who did not.

“The 10% reduction in mortality borders on unprecedented,” said clinical trial lead and co-senior author Jason Sperry, M.D., M.P.H., professor in the departments of surgery and critical care medicine in Pitt’s School of Medicine. “In the decades of research on trauma interventions, we have never seen such a big impact from such a small intervention. The benefits of giving plasma to trauma patients during air transport are extraordinary and practice-changing.”

Not every trauma patient benefits from plasma infusions, and supplies of plasma are limited. Because of this, the researchers sought ways to identify which patients will respond favorably to early plasma treatment.

Such an identification—which mirrors personalized approaches frequently used in the field of oncology—has never been achieved for trauma before.

“Despite how ubiquitous the problem is, the current therapies available for trauma patients are blunt instruments,” said co-senior author Matthew D. Neal, M.D., the Roberta G. Simmons Associate Professor of Surgery at Pitt. “The complexity of perturbations that happen to a human body within seconds after injury is not something that we’ve ever understood before.”

Researchers were able to divide patients into two groups by analyzing thousands of proteins, lipids, cell metabolism byproducts, and vessel injury biomarkers. "Type 2" patients with traumatic brain injuries benefitted from a plasma infusion with nearly 70 percent of patients surviving at least 30 days after their injury, compared to 25 percent of "Type 1" patients.

The group also identified a single blood biomarker—a nerve cell enzyme called ubiquitin carboxyl-terminal esterase L1, or UCHL1, whose presence indicates that a person will respond positively to thawed plasma therapy.

Understanding traumatic injuries on a molecular level has been a goal of health scientists for decades, and advances in technology and computational techniques have finally made it possible. Scientists may now identify circulating biomarkers and get a more in-depth look at the complex reaction that the body has to sudden severe injuries.

The next goal: to translate this information into clinical practices. In the near future, emergency responders may have a quick biomarker test that can determine whether a person is a "Type 1" or "Type 2" trauma patient so that they can provide the most effective possible prehospital treatment.