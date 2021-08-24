In the "golden hour" of emergency care following a traffic crash when a person may not be able to communicate their needs themselves, taking two particular proactive steps might save their life.

The first is participating in the Yellow Dot program, a cooperative effort between PennDOT, the state departments of Health and Aging, the Pennsylvania State Police, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, first responders, and local law enforcement.

Placing a Yellow Dot decal in your vehicle's rear window alerts first responders to check your glove compartment for vital information stored in a Yellow Dot folder to ensure you receive the medical attention you need.

The second program, the Emergency Contact Information Program gives Pennsylvanians the opportunity to update their emergency contact information in a secure database.

Only law enforcement officials can view their information in the system. In the event of an emergency, law enforcement can use the participant's ID to find their emergency contact information.

While the Yellow Dot program is used only in vehicle crashes, the Emergency Contact Information program is usable in other emergencies as well as crashes.

“The Online Emergency Contact Information section of the Penn DOT site is also extremely useful for Law Enforcement personnel to assist Coroners with contacting next of kin," said Lycoming County Coroner Charles Kiessling Jr. "All drivers should complete this information and update as needed so that this information is readily available when needed to contact your family.”

“Since 2002, I have had JNET access providing driver information including photos, address and organ donor designation. Several months ago all PA Coroner’s access to JNET were revoked," Kiessling said.

"This causes delays in identifying the deceased, notification to next of kin and in cases of organ and tissue donation will likely be lost due to the 24 hour limit from the time of death. I am working with PA State Police and Penn DOT Leadership in effort to restore Coroner access to such vital information” he added.