Harrisburg, Pa. -- When the state faces a critical blood shortage, they look to volunteers for help. Donations have fallen dramatically as a result of COVID-19 and blood drive cancellations.

Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson and Patrick Bradley, President and CEO of the Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank, held a conference on Thursday expressing their concern over the dwindling amount of volunteers who regularly donate blood.

“The critical shortage of blood across Pennsylvania and the nation is still a major concern as COVID-19 has prevented some donors from giving blood and impacted the scheduling of blood drives,” Dr. Johnson said.

“Blood is essential for surgeries, traumatic injuries, cancer treatment and chronic illnesses, which is why it is so important for individuals to go to their local blood bank or find a blood drive near them and donate. An adequate supply of blood is essential to ensure Pennsylvanians have safe, continuous access to the highest quality of health care. I encourage all Pennsylvanians to consider giving blood.”

Blood donations are an integral part of medical care, with many patients needing transfusions to replace lost blood after surgeries, injuries from vehicle crashes, or those with illnesses like leukemia or kidney disease. Approximately 36,000 units of red blood cells are needed every day in the United States.

The type of blood most commonly requested and used by hospitals is type O. Type O blood can be transfused to patients with any blood type, which is why it is often used in emergencies when there is not enough time to determine a patient’s blood type.

A shortage of donors isn't the only problem.

“A significant factor contributing to blood shortages is a decrease in the amount of people entering the field of phlebotomy,” Patrick Bradley, President and CEO of Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank said. “There is a high demand for these positions as it requires a unique skillset. To help with this challenge, Pennsylvania blood centers provide the necessary education and training to begin a career in phlebotomy.”

There are five major blood donation centers in Pennsylvania: American Red Cross of the Greater Pennsylvania Region; Central Pennsylvania Blood Bank; Community Blood Bank of Northwest Pennsylvania and Western New York; Miller-Keystone Blood Center; and Vitalant Blood Center.

To donate blood, make an appointment with your nearest blood bank or visit a blood drive in your community. Though Type O is the most desirable, all blood types are needed to ensure that there is a reliable supply.

Most people are eligible to donate blood if:

They are in generally good health

They are 16 or older

They weigh at least 120 pounds

COVID vaccinations are NOT required to donate blood. Those with a COVID and/or flu vaccine do not have to go through a waiting period if they wish to donate. Anyone who has recovered from COVID-19 is eligible to donate 10 days after the complete resolution of their symptoms, per FDA guidance. Individual blood centers may have different requirements - check with them first.

For more information about donating blood including links to different blood centers in Pennsylvania and tips for first-timers, visit the Department of Health's blood donation page.