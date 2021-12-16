Harrisburg -- Last week, state officials and members of the Family Practice and Counseling Network announced that open enrollment at Pennie.com, the state's health insurance marketplace, is still active. The current enrollment period opened on November 1 and will run through Jan. 15, 2022.

Pennie was developed as a Pennsylvania-specific alternative to healthcare.gov, with 340,000 Pennsylvanians getting their coverage through the system so far.

Due to COVID-19 relief funding, Pennie is currently providing a greater amount of financial assistance to those who qualify. It is the only insurance enrollment marketplace that is eligible for government-provided financial assistance in Pennsylvania.

Minority Leader of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, Joanna McClinton, said that the goal is to provide every Pennsylvanian with health insurance coverage. "We are living in a tragic age," she commented regarding the COVID-19 outbreak, adding that insuring underserved populations is more important than ever.

Pennsylvania Senator Art Hayward added, "Healthcare is freedom -- it's freedom to live a longer life, it's freedom to live a more independent life. Don't wait to get sick to seek coverage -- get it now."

For more information or to enroll, visit pennie.com or the Pennsylvania government's insurance page.