People with opioid use disorder are protected under the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). According to the Justice Department, the rights of three named individuals suffering from opioid use disorder were violated by Northumberland and Jefferson County courts.

Drug addiction, including an addiction to opioids, is a disability under Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act, the Americans with Disabilities Act, and Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act, when the drug addiction substantially limits a major life activity, according to the U.S. Dept. of Health and Human Services (HHS).

The Unified Judicial System of Pennsylvania, through the actions of its component courts, violated the ADA by prohibiting or limiting the use of disability-related medication to treat Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) by individuals under court supervision.

Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) has been shown to be an effective treatment to address opioid misuse and addiction, according to HHS. Often FDA-approved medications, in combination with counseling and behavioral therapies are used to treat an opioid use disorder or other substance use disorders.

The Justice Department's letter of findings demands that Pennsylvania addresses the civil rights violations identified during the course of the investigation.

Three specific individuals with OUD were identified as being discriminated against by the Northumberland and Jefferson County Courts of Common Pleas, according to the Justice Department.

One individual alleged that the Northumberland County Court required her to stop using her prescribed OUD medication to graduate from drug court. The department’s investigation corroborated these allegations and additionally found evidence that multiple other county courts in Pennsylvania have treatment court policies that discriminate against individuals with OUD.

Two other individuals alleged that the Jefferson County Court ordered all probationers to stop using their prescribed medication for OUD.

Pursuant to Title II of the ADA, the department provided the Pennsylvania judiciary with written notice of the supporting facts for these findings and the minimum remedial measures necessary to address them.

“Individuals with Opioid Use Disorder are protected by the ADA but too often face discrimination rooted in stereotypes and myths rather than in science. This is exactly the sort of discrimination the ADA was designed to prevent,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.

“Ensuring that court-involved individuals with Opioid Use Disorder have access to the medications they need is critical to support recovery efforts and to break the cycles of opioid addiction that have harmed families and communities across our country," Clarke continued. "Ensuring that courts are employing science-driven and data-informed approaches to this crisis is an important priority for the Civil Rights Division,” she said.

Because MAT related medications are prescribed and are taken under the supervision of a licensed health care professional, MAT is not the illegal use of drugs.