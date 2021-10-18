Harrisburg, Pa. -The open enrollment period for Medicare has opened for Pennsylvanians.

It will remain open for enrollment until Dec. 7. There are several outlets and places to get questions answered.

During open enrollment, new Medicare beneficiaries can sign up for Medicare Prescription Drug coverage and health plans to complement Medicare, and current Medicare beneficiaries can review and join, switch, or drop Medicare Advantage or Prescription Drug Coverage so that it better meets their needs.

In order to help Medicare beneficiaries sort through their options, the department offers free, objective health benefits counseling through Pennsylvania Medicare Education and Decision Insight – or PA MEDI. Through Pennsylvania's 52 Area Agencies on Aging (AAAs), PA MEDI counselors can assist Medicare beneficiaries with plan comparisons, help with enrollment in a new plan, and evaluate eligibility for any of Pennsylvania's Medicare cost-savings programs.

PA MEDI provides free, confidential, objective, and easy-to-understand information about Medicare Advantage Plans, prescription drug plans, and Medicare Supplement plans allowing Medicare beneficiaries to compare plans and determine what best meets their needs. This work is done with the help of nearly 650 PA MEDI volunteers housed in local AAAs across the commonwealth.

Earlier this year, PDA's Education & Outreach Office rebranded its State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) that provides free Medicare counseling and education, from the former name APPRISE, to Pennsylvania Medicare Education and Decision Insight, PA MEDI. The rebranding is helping to improve public awareness of the program and of the valuable services it provides to assist Pennsylvania's Medicare-eligible individuals, their families and caregivers in making informed health insurance decisions that optimize cost-savings and access to health care benefits.