Harrisburg -- Monday, November 1 was the opening day of 2022 Open Enrollment for healthcare coverage through Pennie, Pennsylvania's state-based health insurance marketplace.

Pennie is the replacement for healthcare.gov as Pennsylvania's official site for choosing health insurance plans, and the only government-supported source for financial assistance to help with the cost of coverage and care within the state.

“Now is the time to sign up for low-cost, quality coverage through Pennie. As a result of the American Rescue Plan premium savings, coverage has never been more in reach for so many Pennsylvanians,” said Zachary Sherman, Pennie Executive Director.

“Nine out of 10 Pennie customers qualify for savings which have increased in value for low-income individuals, working families and near-retirees. Open Enrollment is the opportunity for Pennsylvanians to protect their health and their budgets by getting the coverage they need to ensure access to care. We encourage the uninsured and anyone exploring their coverage options to visit pennie.com to enroll by Dec 15 for coverage that starts New Year’s Day.”

"As Open Enrollment begins for 2022 plans, it's an important time to celebrate just how far we've come on access to affordable, high-quality healthcare in Pennsylvania,” added Antoinette Kraus, Pennsylvania Health Access Network Executive Director.

“In the past year and a half, Medicaid and the ACA marketplace proved themselves to be a lifeline for Pennsylvanians by ensuring people maintained access to healthcare during a public health crisis; almost a million Pennsylvanians are now covered by Medicaid Expansion, and over 340,000 buy their insurance through Pennie.com.”

Individuals should visit www.pennie.com to learn more about Pennie or call Pennie customer care at 1-844-844-8040.