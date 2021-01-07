Washington, D.C. – Nostrum Laboratories, Inc. is expanding a November recall of Metformin HCl Extended Release Tablets, USP 750 mg (a generic equivalent to Glucophage Tablets). The tablets contain unacceptably high levels of N-Nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA), exceeding the FDA's limit of 96 ng/day.

NDMA is classified as a probable human carcinogen and is a known environmental contaminant found in water and foods including water, meats, dairy products, and vegetables. Nostrum Laboratories has not received any reports of adverse events related to the recall.

Metformin HCl is used with diet and exercise to improve blood glucose control in adults with type 2 diabetes mellitus and is packaged in bottles of 100 tablets, NDC 29033-056-01. The tablets are off-white and oblong, with "NM7" debossed on them.

The recalled tablets have the lot number MET200501 and an expiration date of July, 2022.

Nostrum Laboratories is notifying distributors and arranging the return of all recalled products. Pharmacies with recalled tablets should return them to the distributor, and patients who take the medication should consult a healthcare professional to obtain a replacement or an alternate treatment option.

It can be dangerous for patients to suddenly stop taking their medication. Talk to a healthcare professional first.

Questions regarding this recall can be addressed to Nostrum Laboratories, Inc. Medical Affairs at phone number (816) 308-4941 or by email at quality@nostrumpharma.com Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.