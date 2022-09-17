Towanda, Pa. — After months of dedicated hard work, Laurel Health has successfully opened its new dental clinic: Laurel Dental – Towanda.

Dr. Clark Sparrow, who retired in 2020, wanted to assure ongoing access to dental services in Towanda and turned to the Laurel Health Centers to continue his legacy of great dental care. Laurel Health acquired his former practice earlier this year and has been hard at work updating the space and preparing a new dental team.

The newly renovated office has officially re-opened its doors as Laurel Dental – Towanda. The clinic provides complete family dentistry services at 346 York Avenue in Towanda, PA and is now seeing patients of all ages.

On Tuesday, September 13, the team held a celebratory ribbon cutting ceremony to commemorate the grand opening with Laurel executives, dental clinic staff, and community leaders.

“We are so excited to offer comprehensive dental care closer to home for our patients, and we are proud to serve this community,” James A. Nobles, President and CEO of the Laurel Health Centers, shared in his event remarks. “We have been diligently building an expert team of providers to carry on Dr. Sparrow’s legacy of compassionate, personalized dental care right here in Towanda.”

The clinic provides comprehensive family dentistry services to patients of all ages, including cleanings, diagnostic evaluations, imaging, fillings, crowns, implants, cosmetic dentistry, preventive treatments for teeth / gums, and oral healthcare education.

Laurel Health says it is also committed to affordable dental care for everyone, regardless of insurance status or ability to pay. The system offers a sliding fee program to income-eligible families to help with coverage gaps, co-pays, medications, and deductibles to ensure all patients receive the high-quality services they deserve.

The office is accepting new patients and accepts a wide array of dental insurance plans. The clinic is still credentialing with some dental carriers, and if the clinic isn’t yet enrolled with a patient's specific dental carrier but will be soon, the front office will place them on a waiting list for an appointment once enrolled.

“Our goal is healthier smiles,” adds Krysta Wagner, Chief Operating Officer for the Laurel Health Centers. “We want to improve access to affordable, preventive dental services throughout the region by growing our Laurel Dental clinics in Blossburg, Lawrenceville, and Towanda.”

To make an appointment at Laurel Dental - Towanda, call 570-828-3992. For more information on Laurel Health’s services and locations, visit laurelhc.org.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.