Harrisburg, Pa. -- Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine signed an updated naloxone standing order this week which allows community-based organizations to provide naloxone by mail.

In 2019, more than 4,300 people died from a drug overdose. This represents a nearly 19 percent decrease in drug overdose deaths from 2017.

“Naloxone is a life-saving medication that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose,” said Dr. Levine. “Since 2018, we have provided free naloxone kits through public events to more than 10,000 Pennsylvanians, and first responders have further assisted in getting naloxone into the community. However, we know that there are challenges in getting naloxone to people in need, particularly during a global pandemic, and this standing order will work to assist with that. It is important that people know that treatment works, and recovery is possible.”

In 2016, Dr. Levine issued a standing order for any Pennsylvanian to get naloxone at a pharmacy. It was enacted to allow anyone at risk of experiencing an opioid-related overdose, or their family members, friends, or other person who are in a position to assist a person at risk of experiencing an opioid-related overdose.

This updated standing order allows for community-based organizations to obtain naloxone and provide it to individuals either in person or by mail.

“A key component to decreasing the number of overdose deaths in Pennsylvania is permeating naloxone in communities and public venues,” said DDAP Secretary Smith.

“When dealing with an epidemic like the opioid crisis, life-saving medication should be a part of every first aid kit and readily available," Smith continued. "We encourage everyone – business owners, members of the general public, loved ones affected by substance use disorder, and individuals suffering from the disease – to equip themselves to respond in an emergency.”

Naloxone is carried at most pharmacies across the state year-round, available for individuals with public and private insurance either for free or at a low cost. Naloxone has also been made available through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency’s Centralized Coordinating Entities, free public naloxone giveaways at Pennsylvania Health Centers, partnerships with Pennsylvania colleges and universities, and distribution to narcotic treatment providers throughout the commonwealth.

The Opioid Command Center, established in January 2018 when Gov. Wolf signed the first opioid disaster declaration, meets weekly to discuss the opioid crisis. Staffed by personnel from 17 state agencies and the Office of the Attorney General, spearheaded by the departments of Health and Drug and Alcohol Programs, the command center recently released a strategic plan highlighting accomplishments to date and providing a roadmap for the continued work to help those with substance use disorder.

“The opioid crisis does not discriminate, we know it has affected everyone regardless of location, socioeconomic class, gender, race or ethnicity,” said Ray Barishansky, Deputy Secretary of Health Preparedness and Community Protection and Incident Commander for the Opioid Crisis.

“The Opioid Command Center remains committed to assisting Pennsylvanians in all ways possible who are affected by this crisis, and we believe this is another opportunity to do so by putting naloxone into the hands of the public. As COVID-19 has continued to provide renewed opioid concerns in many parts of the state, we are working tirelessly to ensure we have the ability to help those in need.”