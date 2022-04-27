Pittsburgh, Pa. -- A Pittsburgh hotel restaurant recently faced multiple violations after at least three large events caused more than 200 people to be sick with an illness that appeared to be norovirus, according to a report by KDKA news.

The Pittsburgh Airport Marriott has been under new management by Benchmark Pyramid since March.

Guests who attended a bridal shower, wedding party, and football banquet, all held at the venue, reported becoming ill after their respective events.

With a rash of illness--in all surpassing 200 people--reported over a short period of time in early April, an Allegheny County Health Department inspection report revealed cleaning and sanitizing violations.

The restaurant was marked a high risk for cleaning and sanitation, including "knives with food debris present on blade found stored in soiled container on the cook line."

Other violations included food debris present on the slicer blade guard, dirty storage racks in the kitchen, speed racks in the vegetable walk-in cooler "spotting with mold" and a food-splattered microwave.

Additionally, the inspection found the soap dispenser at the dish machine hand wash sink was out of batteries.

Norovirus is a highly contagious gastrointestinal illness that causes symptoms including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and severe stomach cramping, according to the CDC. It is transmitted from direct person-to-person contact, eating food or drinking liquids contaminated with norovirus, or touching contaminated surfaces and then touching your mouth or other food items.

The Benchmark Pyramid company touts the Marriot being "located within a five-mile radius of Robert Morris University, Robinson Mall, several Fortune 500 companies and more than 75 restaurants."

The hotel recently completed a multimillion-dollar guestroom renovation, according to a release on the hotel's website. "Hotel amenities include a fitness center, indoor pool and convenience store. The hotel also has a restaurant and bar."

According to the Allegheny County Health Department, a follow-up inspection was completed April 7. The report indicated no further high-level violations.

The hotel reported completing a deep cleaning.

