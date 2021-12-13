Northcentral Pa. -- The COVID-19 situation continues to tax area hospitals. Last week, Geisinger reported that many of their ICUs were looking at 120% of capacity in recent weeks.

"As a system we are operating at 110% of capacity in our total beds," said Dr. Jaewon Ryu, Geisinger President and Chief Executive Officer.

As of Friday, Dec. 10, UPMC hospitals throughout Pa., NY and Md. reported caring for 760 COVID-19 positive inpatients – 74 of which are receiving care at UPMC hospitals in north central Pa.

"All UPMC facilities are operating at a level near or over capacity; we suspect others are also. But we remain open, and we will be there for you when you need us," said Tyler Wagner, senior manager of Public Relations, UPMC in the Susquehanna Region.

"UPMC providers are handling it and it is not easy. We are challenged every day and our dedicated teams are working very hard every day."

According to Wagner, the demand for services has grown dramatically over the last few months for both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 related care.

"The latter is how the situation differs from last year when overall care demand outside of COVID-19 was lower," Wagner explained. "To multiply the stress are the demands on our health care workers, who’ve been working tirelessly for 22 months. Simply put, more people want and need care from fewer people, demand is exceeding supply — something true across the entire U.S."

School district policies

While healthcare providers continue to advocate for vaccination, boosters, masking, hand hygiene, and physical distancing when possible, area schools have largely reverted back to mask-optional policies.

Last week, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court struck down the Gov. Wolf's masking order that has been in place for school districts since Sept. 7, 2021.

Following the ruling by the Pennsylvania Supreme Court, Speaker of the House Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) and House Majority Leader Rep. Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin) issued a statement that said:

“This debate has never been about the effectiveness of masks in schools, or any other setting. It is about whether or not each branch of our state government and the officials who work in those branches will follow the law and respect our Constitution’s design that directs the legislative branch to make the laws that govern our people."

The legislators called the ruling "a victory for all Pennsylvanians, regardless of how you feel about this particular issue."

They continued, “As we have strongly advocated for months, mitigations, strategies and decisions are best made at the local level."

Legislators said local leaders are empowered to once again make the decisions that best fit the needs of their own communities as the challenges we face with regards to COVID-19 continue to evolve.

This week many area school districts have returned to mask-optional policies that were in place before the masking order took effect Sept. 7.

Currently the state reports 1,517,069 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Experts continue to study the effects of the newest Omicron variant on populations, and the effectiveness of vaccines against it, including UPMC researchers and doctors, who updated the community in early December via a press conference.



