As April wraps up, we look ahead toward a new month. Veniese Lawrence, C.N.M, C.R.N.P, obstetrician-gynecologist at UPMC in Williamsport, hopes a message that she helped to spread in April stays with the community as time moves on.

April is National Minority Health month, marking an opportunity to bring awarness to health equity issues in our community. "There are a lot of disparities in communities of color, whether someone is biracial, brown, black," said Lawrence. "There are problems such as food deserts, access to care, implicit bias in healthcare. All those things affect equality and healthcare and, at the moment, are getting a lot of light right now."

According to Lawrence, the U.S. has one of the highest mortality rates regardless of race, ethnicity, or religion. But it's particularly higher--two to three times higher--in the communities with women of color or in non-black Hispanic women.

Maternal mortality rates in the U.S. According to the CDC The maternal mortality rate in the U.S. for 2018 was 17.4 maternal deaths per 100,000 live births.

Wide racial/ethnic gaps exist between non-Hispanic black (37.1 per 100,000 live births), non-Hispanic white (14.7), and Hispanic (11.8) women.

"It doesn't matter your educational background or your socio economical background, Black women are significantly, significantly affected negatively as opposed to Caucasian women," said Lawrence.

Studies indicate that food deserts, lack of access to healthier or organic foods, and education about healthy eating contribute to higher morbidities--affecting pregnancy and babies. "So you have Black babies dying at a higher rate than non Black babies."

To address the issue in our local communities, UPMC is working with the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology and an organization called Black Mamas Mattter Alliance to help women of color and babies of color, to decrease the number of deaths and improve access to care.

We all know someone

"We're diverse here. It could be a friend, it could even be a family member who is affected by this," said Lawrence. "It affects the community, it affects helathcare in general."

Spreading the word about proper prenatal care, access to healthy foods, and available programs is a step in the right direction.

UPMC has licenced social workers who work with women of color. A program called Expectations reaches out to women to offer a variety of resources. Women Infants and Children (WIC) provides access to formula and offer educational classes.

Postpartum care

UPMC recently started a postpartum depression program that connects resources in the community "sooner than later," said Lawrence.

"If a woman is one week postpartum or two weeks postpartum and they feel as if they're off, they could call the office and we would connect them to community mental health providers."

In a National Institute of Health study on Racial and Ethnic Disparities in Postpartum Depression Care Among Low-Income Women, researchers found that 9% of white women surveyed initiated postpartum mental health care, compared with 4% of Black women and 5% of Latinas.

The study went on to find that among those who initiated treatment, Blacks and Latinas were less likely than whites to receive follow-up treatment or continued care. And among those who initiated antidepressant treatment, Black women and Latinas were less likely than whites to refill a prescription.

Researchers concluded that there were significant racial-ethnic differences in depression-related mental health care after delivery and that suboptimal treatment was prevalent among all low-income women in the study.

Postpartum depression that goes untreated, according to the study, can have severe impacts on the health and well-being of the affected woman and her family, "including long-term consequences for the cognitive, emotional, and behavioral development of her child."

Overlooked based on race

"In the African American community, women are looked upon as strong," said Lawrence. "But one of the biggest things that stood out in the community of color was regardless of your socio economic status, you are overlooked based on race."

To address that, UPMC is training staff on cultural competencies. "When someone says something that is their complaint, it's their subjective statement, but it should never be overlooked," said Lawrence. "We have to look within ourselves and say, how would I like to be treated? How would I like my sister or my brother or my family members to be treated."

The health system spent the month of April, and particularly April 11-17, Black Maternal Health Week, bringing awareness to the issues of health equity, using the opportunity to talk openly about disparities and stereotypes, and to make positive change for the community as a whole.

But as the calendar flips to a new month, the challenges remain, as does Lawrence's focus on equality in healthcare.