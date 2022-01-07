Mansfield -- Joining Mansfield's Laurel Health Center is an experienced nurse with a passion for preventive health education and improving the lives of people with chronic diseases.

Patti Thum, DNP, certified registered nurse practitioner, will join the Mansfield Center at 416 South Main Street. Thum brings with her 36 years of nursing experience and treats patients of all ages with a special focus on preventive health education and chronic disease management. Her clinical background includes working in family medicine, acute inpatient care, pediatrics, and long-term care facilities.

As a local herself, she knows the unique challenges and rewards of delivering healthcare in rural areas firsthand.

“The majority of my career has been spent serving rural communities, and I am dedicated to providing quality healthcare to underserved areas,” explains Thum. “I chose a career in family medicine because I enjoy taking care of people of all ages and backgrounds. My passion is improving chronic disease management through patient-centered care, and what I find most rewarding about medicine is being able to make a difference.”

Thum received her Bachelor of Science (BSN) in Nursing from Regents College, part of the University of the State of New York; her Master of Science (MSN) in Nursing from Indiana State University; and her Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) from Indiana State University, which is the highest level of training for practice-based nursing possible. The DNP degree is designed to cultivate nurse practitioner leaders with advanced expertise who can collaborate with healthcare leadership on patient care strategies and policies.

She also holds a Master of Science in Community Health Administration & Wellness Promotion from Independence University with projects focused on chronic disease management, women’s health, stroke care, and childhood obesity.

Prior to joining Laurel Health, Thum worked with the Department of Veterans Affairs in Bath, Cole Medical Group, and the Northern Tioga School District. In her free time she enjoys spending time with her family, especially attending her grandchildren’s sporting events.

Thum is currently accepting new patients of all ages. To make an appointment with Patti Thum, call (570) 662-2002. Both traditional onsite appointments and telemedicine visits are available at all Laurel Health locations. To learn more about Laurel Health’s family medicine and specialty services, visit laurelhc.org.