By all accounts, the COVID-19 pandemic is still very much a reality. Many companies, small businesses, health, and educational institutions are now requiring vaccination. And many other companies are expected to follow suit.

Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson are the three main providers of the vaccine to protect against current strains of Coronavirus.

Losing your vaccine card may very well put you in an inconvenient position. The Pa. Department of Health contains immunization records which will provide proof of vaccination. Each state also has access to the same information if you are not a resident of Pa.

The state Department of Health may be able to assist with various situations which may arise throughout the course of requiring proof of your vaccination.

Even before you get your first vaccine, it is important to remember that laminating your vaccination card is not advisable. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) provides a plethora of ways to manage the vaccination process, which will provide digital proof you have completed the process.

For instance, the Vaccine Administration Management System (VAMS) may be a good place to start if you are thinking about, or soon planning to receive your first round of the vaccine.

Or by enrolling in VanText, it will easily ensure your proof of vaccination, even if you lose your card.

But VanText is not the only convenient way.

V-safe, which is "a smartphone-based tool that uses text messaging and web surveys to provide personalized health check-ins after you receive a COVID-19 vaccine," according to the website.

Through v-safe, you can tell CDC if you have any side effects after getting a COVID-19 vaccine. Depending on your answers to the web surveys, someone from CDC may call to check on you and get more information.

V-safe will also remind you to get your second COVID-19 vaccine dose if you are receiving a two-dose vaccination and need your second dose.

Obtaining a duplicate early on might be a wise move. Contacting the clinic or pharmacy chain where your vaccine was administered, such as Walgreens and CVS, also is a route you can take. Both pharmacies have said they will provide replacement cards, so long as they have proof your vaccine was administered through them.

According to the CDC, healthcare providers are required to report COVID-19 vaccinations. Many individuals keep their personal information on a digital device. The Commons Project, which is a healthcare data non-profit, can be utilized to access and upload your healthcare information.

If your healthcare provider is a participant, downloading the CommonHealth app may help get you on your way ensuring safety and access to your vaccine card.