World AIDS Day is Thursday, December 1. Founded in 1988, World AIDS Day was the first ever global health day.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an estimated 1.2 million people in the United States have HIV. This includes over 150,000 people who don't know or aren't aware of their status. Nearly 40% of new HIV infections are transmitted by people who don’t know they have the virus. (HIV is the virus that causes AIDS). For people with undiagnosed HIV, testing is the first step in maintaining a healthy life and preventing HIV transmission.

Since 2006, the CDC has recommended that all people between the ages of 13 and 64 get tested for HIV at least once as part of their routine health care.

In Lycoming County, there are several options for HIV testing.

AIDS Resource is based in Williamsport at 500 West Third Street. They are a non-profit organization providing HIV prevention/education, free testing, and case management. AIDS Resource also has free HIV testing kits that you can use at home. For questions, call (570) 322-8448. You can also email them at info@aidsresource.com or check out their website at aidsresource.com.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has low cost or free HIV testing in the Lycoming County State Health Center. The site is located at 1000 Commerce Park Dr., Set 109 in Williamsport. For questions, call (570) 327-3440.

For other counties in Pa., you can view resources on the CDC website at cdc.gov/hive/testing. You can also discuss routine HIV testing with your primary healthcare provider.

People are encouraged to commemorate World AIDS Day by getting tested, showing support for those who are currently living with HIV, and commemorate people who have died from AIDS-related illness.

