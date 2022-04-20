Harrisburg, Pa. — Act 16 of 2016, better known as the Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana Act, established the medical marijuana program in the commonwealth.

As of 2021, the state reported close to 553,000 patients and caregivers registered for the program to obtain medical marijuana for one of 23 serious medical conditions. There are more than 327,400 active certifications as part of the program.

What's 4/20 day? Why is April 20 a celebrated marijuana day? Is it because... According to folklore, a group of California students started a ritual in the 1970s by smoking marijuana every day at 4:20 p.m. As the ritual grew, 420 became code for smoking marijuana?

420 was the California penal code for marijuana?

There are 420 active chemicals in marijuana? Whatever the origin, companies that invest in cannabis are leveraging the 4/20 "holiday," turning the once counterculture holiday into a mainstream tradition. And today, a total of 37 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands regulate cannabis for medical use by qualified individuals.

In early February, however, patients in the medical marijuana program learned that several of the most high-profile growers were included in a vape product recall because of additives not approved for inhalation by the FDA.

In a February 4 letter to medical marijuana patients and caregivers, the DOH alerted those patients that they had performed a statewide review of all vaporoized medical marijuana products containing added ingredients. From that review, they released a five-page-long list of recalled products.

“If you have previously used these recalled products, please consult with the medical professional at the dispensary to help identify which alternative products may be appropriate for you,” the Department of Health wrote in an email. “We are committed to your continued access to safe and effective medical marijuana products.”

Many of the ingredients were non-threatening additives, but the Department of Health worked to maintain a level of transparency in the program.

With all the negativity surrounding the recall, a couple of growers did pass with flying high colors.

Two Pa. growers stood out over the list of companies named for adding ingredients to their cartridges not approved by the FDA.

Terrapin, located in Jersey Shore, has been called a model grower within the program. Their products were not touched by the recall.

“Terrapin takes the transparency of our products seriously,” said Chris Woods, founder, owner and chief executive of Terrapin. “Patients should know with confidence that in Pennsylvania all of our vaporized products are 100 percent cannabis derived.”

According to a release from Terrapin, the Department of Health contacted growers within the state, requesting that they resubmit approval for the ingredients being utilized in their vaping products. Terrapin complied, urging patients to check out ingredients on DemandCleanVapes.com.

“We want to offer information and confidence to consumers that Terrapin products are safe and tested,” continued Woods. “The health, safety, and confidence of our patients are paramount to our mission as a medical cannabis company.”

Terrapin has labeled its pagackes with the ingredients since the beginning of the program and has pushed for transparency from growers for patients, according to a spokesperson. Terrapin’s products often match across all its offerings, meaning a strain offered in flower form will also be offered as a concentrate and cartridge.

A second company to pass with a positive review was Cresco Labs, located just outside of Philadelphia. Much like Terrapin, Cresco has continued to be transparent with ingredients in their brand of vapes since the Medical Marijuana program started.

One patient noted that it was nice to see the Department of Health pull cartridges with additives in violation. Several growers voiced complaints over the recall, but that patient, who said he wanted to know exactly what ingredients go into each product, said it was a reassuring measure.

Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program provides patient access to medical marijuana for those with specific medical conditions, offering a guide online to help a patient get started in the program, and listing dispensaries nearby.

For more information about Pa.'s medical marijuana program, visit www.medicalmarijuana.pa.gov or follow the Department of Health on Facebook and Twitter.

