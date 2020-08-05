South Williamsport, Pa. – This August, the Little League® International Complex will look much different without the smiling faces and excited cheers that surround the Little League Baseball World Series.

Members of the greater Williamsport community will still have the opportunity to bring those smiles to the faces of others as Little League International joins with the American Red Cross to host a Blood Drive at iconic Howard J. Lamade Stadium, inside the Media Interview Room on August 28-29, 2020.

“While we are all very disappointed that we cannot host the Little League Baseball World Series and welcome players, volunteers, and fans from all over the world this August, we wanted to find a way to unite the community together and help those in need during this very difficult time,” said Stephen D. Keener, Little League President and CEO.

“We hope everyone who is healthy and eligible will take the time to come out to our complex and donate as we join together in an effort to help save lives,” Keener said.

As part of the two-day event, which coincides with what would have been Championship Weekend of the Little League Baseball World Series, the American Red Cross will be bringing in a collection team and their mobile collection unit, the Red Cross Bloodmobile, in hopes to collect 100 units of blood.

One unit of blood can save up to three lives, and August is always a time of need for the American Red Cross, especially during these difficult times surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

The donation event will run from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, August 28 and from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, August 29. All presenting donors will be provided with a “Donor Thank You” bag from Little League International, have the opportunity to walk along the warning track of Lamade Stadium where the Little League Baseball World Series is played, and enjoy a thank you message on the video board in left field of Lamade Stadium.

How to Donate:

If you are eligible and interested in donating, please be sure to register for a time slot by visiting RedCrossBlood.org or the Red Cross mobile app and entering “Little League” as the Sponsor Code, or by calling 1-800-REDCROSS.

There will be two options each day, one for the Red Cross Bloodmobile/Bus and one for the Media Interview Room, both located on the Third Base Concourse of Lamade Stadium. Donors have the options to donate Whole Blood at both locations or Power Red (double red cell donation) in the Media Interview Room location.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Donors are encouraged to save time by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.

Where to Go:

Visitors and Donors will be asked to enter the complex through Ballpark Boulevard, located along U.S. Highway 15 just between the Little League International Administration building and the flag plaza outside the World of Little League® Museum. From there, proceed along the road and follow the signs to the parking lot just beyond right field of Volunteer Stadium. Directional signage and volunteers will be on site helping direct traffic and answering any questions. Limited handicap parking spots may be available closer to the donation center, if needed. Donors are asked to make sure they arrive on time, or five to 10 minutes early, for their registered appointment.

Safety Protocols:

All visitors to the Little League International Complex are required to wear a face covering or mask in addition to adhering to social distancing while on the complex, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance. In addition, donors will be required to wear a face covering or mask at all times while in the donation areas. Only donors will be permitted within the donation area, and all other family/children are encouraged to remain home or will be asked to remain in the public areas of the complex and/or in the car with a parent/guardian.

All blood donations collected are also now being tested for COVID-19 antibodies. To learn more about this testing, visit RedCrossBlood.org/AntiBodyTesting.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to protect the health of all those in attendance.

For more information, or for any questions about the event, feel free to email media@LittleLeague.org.