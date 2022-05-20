Muncy, Pa. — In typical rescuer fashion, the Emergency Medical Services crew saved the life of a Jersey Shore man and said seeing him standing in front of them, recovered, was the best way to celebrate EMS week.

EMS Week is May 15-21, a time to recognize and support the lifesaving work of first responders. Just ask Ralph Hershberger how he feels about the first responders who saved his life.

Ralph and Denise Hershberger were headed home on February 24 from a trip out of town when they stopped at McDonald's near the Lycoming Mall.

Ralph said he wasn't feeling well. He used the restroom, drank some water, but nothing helped. That's when he realized something wasn't right. "You better call someone," he told his wife.

When Ralph lost consciousness, Denise started compressions. A McDonalds employee helped Denise, and a bystander called 911.

"My angels showed up," Ralph said. They came in the form of multiple EMS crews from Hughesville and UPMC. Jillian Rickard and Justine Felix, EMS responders from Hughesville, arrived first. They were assisted soon thereafter by Susquehanna Regional EMS team; Kristin Lallemand, paramedic; Amy Newvine and Tina Dymeck, EMTs; and Tim Weaver, paramedic platoon chief.

"When we arrived, Ralph was in a lethal heart rhythm," said Weaver. "Some treatments and maneuvers were done to reverse the heart rhythm and stabilize Ralph to get him to UPMC Williamsport."

After suffering what doctors call a "widowmaker," a blockage that roughly six percent of sufferers survive, Ralph was put into a medically induced coma for four days while he underwent tests. Doctors put in a pacemaker, "and here I am. I'm good! I have a whole new lease on life," Ralph said.

The EMS shortage

According to an October 2021 letter from the American Ambulance Association to U.S. Congress, the overall turnover of EMS personnel nationwide is between 20 and 30 percent each year. That means after four years, 100 percent of staff in any one crew turns over.

"For UPMC that turnover rate is lower," said Mark Trueman, department chief of Susquehanna Regional EMS. "We're closer to 10 percent." He credits the reduced turnover rate to elevated wages and benefits, as well as an internship cooperative with the Pennsylvania College of Technology that trains — and pays — EMTs.

The program is attractive because students are paid to get experience. "We have had three interns change careers because it was possible," said Jeff Myers, DO, EMS Medical Director, UPMC in the Susquehanna Region.

UPMC currently employs 80 EMTs and 60 paramedics, and Penn College is accepting applications for their fall internship program to continue to feed qualified responders to where they are needed most.

One of those interns who is now employed with Susquehanna Regional EMS is Jessica Shirk of Mill Hall. She completed the January-May program and is on staff after leaving a job in car sales.

"This job is super rewarding, knowing I'm helping people," she said. The stress can be a factor, she admitted, but having a good balance with life outside the profession has helped her.

For seasoned EMTs, the pandemic has made the job challenging.

"We all do extra," said Newvine. "If you have someone who gets sick and calls off the last minute, you can't leave an ambulance with no staffing on it. So you're there until they can figure out who's coming in to relieve you."

"I would like to have worked from home during the pandemic," Lallemand joked. "It's been a lot. With our personal lives and our own families and finding that balance. Dealing with COVID-19, simply gowning up, and de-gowning itself was a consuming process.

"The shortage is a crisis," Weaver added. "It's at critical levels."

During Ralph's crisis, he was lucky to have fast-acting EMTs and paramedics at his side. Ralph was 19 days into retirement; Denise just seven days into her retirement. His cardiac arrest happened on the eve of Denise's birthday.

Newvine said they don't always get this outcome — to be able to hug their patient and celebrate success. But it's the way they like to celebrate EMS week: celebrating survival.

