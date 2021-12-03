Bloomsburg -- Opioid overdose is reversible. Save a life. Carry naloxone. That's the message from the United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties.

Now through December 22, programs will be in place to help those in need. United in Recovery, a substance use disorder prevention, education, and recovery support organization under United Way of Columbia and Montour Counties, is organizing free community naloxone giveaways within the region of Columbia County for the holiday season.

The Free Community Naloxone Distribution Events are taking place in the public parking lot behind 36 East Main Street, Bloomsburg (on East Pine Avenue between Iron Street and Miller Avenue). Distribution days are on Wednesdays during the following dates and times: Dec. 8, 4:30 – 5:30 p.m.; and Dec. 22, 8:30 – 9:30 a.m. These events are free and open to the public. For more information, email uir@cmcuw.org or call (570) 380-0043.

Community members can pick up naloxone kits along with information on substance use disorder treatment, counseling services, peer support, and basic needs assistance. To ensure the safety of the public and staff, curbside pick-up and COVID mitigation efforts will be followed during these distribution events. Please wear a mask and follow social distancing protocols.

Through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD), United in Recovery can access naloxone in bulk as a Community Based Organization through the Naloxone for First Responders Program.

Launched in November 2017, the goal of PCCD’s Naloxone for First Responders Program (NFRP) is to increase the availability of life-saving medication for individuals at greatest risk of opioid overdose as well as the systems most likely to interact with these individuals.

United in Recovery will distribute naloxone, commonly known by its brand name “Narcan,” to members of the public. Naloxone is an opioid overdose reversal medication that only has one job: to reverse an opioid overdose and save a life.

As our country faces an unprecedented drug overdose epidemic coupled with the pandemic of COVID-19, carrying naloxone is one simple step everyone can take toward saving lives in our communities.

According to new data published by Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), overdoses across the state of Pennsylvania are on the rise. On average, we lose 15 Pennsylvanians per day to accidental overdose.