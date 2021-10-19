Submitted on Oct. 12, 2021.

It’s cruel and illegal for slaughterhouse workers to shoot animals multiple times, as happened at least six times recently at Abattoir Associates, Inc. (“Animal rights group calls for charges against Centre Co. slaughterhouse,” Oct. 8).

All animals are individuals with personalities and feelings. Pigs, for example, like to play, explore, and sleep nose to nose. Newborn piglets learn to run to their mothers’ voices and mother pigs “sing” to their young while nursing. They feel pain every bit as much as humans do, and value their lives, just as you and I value ours.

Pigs and other farmed animals can’t wait for the meat industry—or the law—to protect them from pain and suffering. But we can help them by going vegan.