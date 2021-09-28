Tioga & Bradford counties, Pa. -- To encourage flu prevention, the Laurel Health Centers will be holding drive-through flu shot clinics at each LHC location in mid-October.
Participants are encouraged to schedule ahead with the Laurel Health Center of their choice, but walk-ins can be accommodated. You do not have to be an existing Laurel Health patient to schedule your flu vaccine at one of these clinics.
The drive-through flu shot clinics will be held on:
- Oct. 11 - Wellsboro LHC, 7 Water St., 9 am - noon
- Oct. 12 - Elkland LHC, 103 Forestview Dr., 9 am - noon
- Oct. 13 - Mansfield LHC, 416 S Main St., 9 am - noon
- Oct. 13 - Troy LHC, 45 Mud Creek Rd., 3:30 pm - 6:30 pm
Note: Troy LHC will be offering both flu and COVID-19 vaccines during their afternoon drive-through event
- Oct. 14 - Westfield LHC, 236 E Main St., 9 am - 11 am
- Oct. 15 - Lawrenceville LHC, 32 E Lawrence Rd., 9 am - 11 am
- Oct. 15 - Blossburg LHC, 6 Riverside Plaza, Noon - 2 pm
If you cannot attend one of the drive-through clinics, the Laurel Health Centers and Laurel Pediatrics are also offering flu shots by appointment in the office throughout October. With eight convenient locations throughout Tioga and Bradford Counties, protection is only a call away. For a full list of locations and contact information, visit laurelhc.org.
There are many strains of influenza (flu), and which types are most prevalent during flu season can change every year, so it’s important to get your flu shot annually. Flu shots can help prevent you from catching certain types of flu and make flu symptoms milder if you do catch it.