Tioga & Bradford counties, Pa. -- To encourage flu prevention, the Laurel Health Centers will be holding drive-through flu shot clinics at each LHC location in mid-October.

Participants are encouraged to schedule ahead with the Laurel Health Center of their choice, but walk-ins can be accommodated. You do not have to be an existing Laurel Health patient to schedule your flu vaccine at one of these clinics.

The drive-through flu shot clinics will be held on:

Oct. 11 - Wellsboro LHC, 7 Water St., 9 am - noon

Oct. 12 - Elkland LHC, 103 Forestview Dr., 9 am - noon

Oct. 13 - Mansfield LHC, 416 S Main St., 9 am - noon

Oct. 13 - Troy LHC, 45 Mud Creek Rd., 3:30 pm - 6:30 pm

Note: Troy LHC will be offering both flu and COVID-19 vaccines during their afternoon drive-through event

Oct. 14 - Westfield LHC, 236 E Main St., 9 am - 11 am

Oct. 15 - Lawrenceville LHC, 32 E Lawrence Rd., 9 am - 11 am

Oct. 15 - Blossburg LHC, 6 Riverside Plaza, Noon - 2 pm

Patients should bring their insurance card. The flu shot cost will depend on the patient’s insurance; if cost is a barrier to care, contact the Laurel Health Centers and ask about their sliding fee program, which helps income-eligible families with healthcare costs.



Laurel Health Centers and Laurel Pediatrics are also offering flu shots by appointment in the office throughout October. With eight convenient locations throughout Tioga and Bradford Counties, protection is only a call away. For a full list of locations and contact information, visit laurelhc.org

Laurel Health offers their recommendations based upon the outlook of flu season this year: With COVID-19 still spreading across the U.S., flu season is poised to be especially challenging again this year. Ensure your family has peak protection by getting your flu shot. October is the best time to be vaccinated for flu in our area to ensure protection lasts all flu season.



There are many strains of influenza (flu), and which types are most prevalent during flu season can change every year, so it’s important to get your flu shot annually. Flu shots can help prevent you from catching certain types of flu and make flu symptoms milder if you do catch it.

