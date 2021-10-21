Washington, D.C. -- The Drug Enforcement Administration's popular Prescription Drug Take Back Day returns this Saturday, Oct. 23 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. throughout the country. During this time, free and anonymous disposal of unwanted medications will be available at over 4,000 drop-off locations across the nation.

According to a Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration report, most people who have misused prescription drugs obtained them from a family member or friend. Because of this, a common Drug Take Back Day slogan is "Don't be the dealer."

This Saturday's event will be the 21st Drug Take Back Day. To date, the regularly scheduled events have removed over 7,000 tons of medication from circulation.

“The United States is in the midst of an opioid epidemic—drug overdoses are up thirty percent over the last year alone and taking more than 250 lives every day,” stated DEA Administrator Anne Milgram.

“The majority of opioid addictions in America start with prescription pills found in medicine cabinets at home. What’s worse, criminal drug networks are exploiting the opioid crisis by making and falsely marketing deadly, fake pills as legitimate prescriptions, which are now flooding U.S. communities."

"One thing is clear: prevention starts at home. I urge Americans to do their part to prevent prescription pill misuse: simply take your unneeded medications to a local collection site. It’s simple, free, anonymous, and it can save a life.”

According to the DEA, disposing of unwanted drugs is more important than ever after last year saw over 93,000 overdose deaths — the largest amount of drug-related deaths in a single year — and 75 percent were opioid-related. In addition, there has been a surge of fake prescription pills from drug traffickers who sell substances like fentanyl and methamphetamine that are pressed into pills and sold under the guise of prescription drugs that look almost identical to real medicines.

During the Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, the DEA and its partners will collect tablets, capsules, patches, and other solid forms of prescription drugs. Liquids including intravenous solutions, syringes and other sharps, and illicit drugs will not be accepted. Vape devices and cartridges will be accepted as long as they do not contain lithium batteries.

To find your nearest collection site, visit DEATakeBack.com. Local law enforcement agencies, pharmacies, and hospitals can help with the disposal of drugs outside of the DEA's scheduled Take Back Days.