Jersey Shore, Pa. -- Geisinger Jersey Shore has achieved Level IV Trauma Center status after a thorough evaluation of services. The accreditation represents advanced care options for patients, as well as additional resources for the community in urgent situations. Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital received the honor from the Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation.

As a Level IV trauma center, Geisinger Jersey Shore will be able to provide enhanced care to injured patients within the hospitals’ emergency departments and stabilize and transfer patients to higher-level trauma centers, if needed. The review process included an onsite review of each hospital’s resources and capabilities to care for patients with traumatic injuries.

“Trauma programs, like those at Geisinger, are an important resource for all of our neighbors and communities as they provide the highest level of emergent care in times of need,” said Dr. Denise Torres, Geisinger’s trauma medical director. “Our teams are always available to provide life-saving care for those who needs it. These newest accredited trauma center at Jersey Shore is part of our continued investment in bringing these vital services closer to home for our neighbors.”

Trauma centers are specialized hospitals, staffed and equipped to provide immediate, complex critical care for patients with severe or life-threatening injuries. Geisinger’s trauma programs reach across emergency department staff, Geisinger and local emergency medical services providers, Geisinger Life Flight and first responders across our communities to provide 24/7 care.

“Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital’s Trauma Center experts provide specialized resources and services to patients suffering from traumatic injuries while arranging transfer to a higher level of care by ambulance or helicopter when necessary. This designation ensures the community of our commitment to making better health easier,” said Tammy Anderer, MSN, CRNP, PhD, chief administrative officer for Geisinger’s North-Central Region.

In addition to Geisinger Jersey Shore, Geisinger Lewistown Hospital also received its Level IV Trauma Center accreditation, effective Nov. 1.

Other Geisinger trauma centers throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania include: Geisinger Medical Center in Danville is a Level I trauma center; Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton, Geisinger Wyoming Valley in Wilkes-Barre and Geisinger Janet Weis Children’s Hospital in Danville are Level II trauma centers.

