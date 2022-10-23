Williamsport, Pa. — The dreaded sneezing, coughing, runny nose... it's back.

Respiratory illnesses, such as RSV and rhinovirus, are on the rise both nationally and in the northcentral Pa. region, according to Ashley Pence, DO, with UPMC Pediatrics.

Doctors are concerned about how early RSV and other respiratory illnesses are showing up. Typically these types of illnesses are more common in November, December, and January. "We don't normally see the illness that we're seeing now," said Pence.

The reason for the early appearance is somewhat of a mystery. "We have no good answer yet," Pence said. One theory has to do with COVID-19 mitigation which might have affected other seasonal viruses, but it's only a theory.

While health systems and hospitals nationally are becoming strained with young patients, UPMC said they are able to take care of the volume of patients now, but there is a potential shortage of beds if RSV cases continue to rise simultaneously with flu and COVID.

RSV vs. COVID

Many of the symptoms of RSV are similar to the symptoms COVID patients complain about. A runny nose, cough, and fever are found in both illnesses. "Thick mucus is a sign of RSV," said Pence. "A patient who has RSV has lungs in an exam that sound junky, meaning there's excess fluid and sticky mucus."

Pence said a parent's first thought might be to grab the cough medicine, but don't. "Mucus production is good to get the junk out," she said. She recommends using honey to treat a cough that is otherwise productive for children one year or older.

When to call a doctor

General treatment of a child suffering with RSV is to keep them home when possible, push fluids, and use nasal saline, Vicks, or a humidifier. But at the sign of more severe illness, a child should see a doctor.

"If a patient is working hard to breathe, or is low on fluids, then it's time to call the doctor. A child is dehydrated if they are not peeing often, if their lips or mouths are dry, or if, when they cry, they don't produce tears," Pence said.

Both children and adults whose immune systems are already compromised, or who have underlying health conditions, are at risk for severe RSV and potential hospitalization.

Heading into the height of flu season and the prevalence of other viral infections, doctors do have concern about a rapid return of COVID, together with flu and RSV. "When the weather turns cold, we're inside together more," Pence said. "Viruses spread and the numbers of patients will increase."

Pence recommends children 6 months and older receive a COVID vaccine, as well as a flu shot. "And of course, keep you child home if they are sick."

That can be challenging, Pence admitted. "A child on average has between six and 10 viral infections in a winter season." That's potentially a lot time home with a sick child, and can be disheartening and difficult on the parent's schedule.

"Children's immune systems are not as evolved as adults," Pence said. "Illness is going to happen."

