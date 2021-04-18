Harrisburg, Pa. – A group of Democrats on Friday introduced legislation that would fine Pennsylvania retailers for giving plastic straws to customers who haven't explicitly asked for them.

The bill amends the state's environmental protection statues to impose civil penalties up to $2,000 for retailers and food establishments that violate its provisions. The bill has a provision that preempts local law, preventing political subdivisions from passing conflicting ordinances.

Primary sponsor Rep. Mary Jo Daley (D-Montgomery) said the measure would combat waste in a country that uses between 170 and 390 million single-use plastic straws every day.

"Once those straws are discarded, they find their way into landfills and our water supply, where they pollute waters and harm marine life," Daley said in the bill's memo.

Daley indicated that she's aware some people such as those with disabilities are unable to use other types of straws.

"As such, rather than a blanket prohibition, the measure would allow establishments to provide single-use plastic straws to customers upon request," Daley said.

Reps. Kristine C. Howard (D-Chester), Joe Webster (D-Montgomery), Brian Sims (D-Philadelphia), Dianne Herrin (D-Chester) and Ben Sanchez (D-Montgomery) are its co-sponsors.