Lewisburg, Pa. - Evangelical Community Hospital will be observing Independence Day on Friday, July 3, 2020 in light of the holiday falling on the weekend.

Patients seeking the following services should note the announced impact on care delivery for Friday:

Imaging Services (Hospital) will have limited, scheduled exams, but will be available for urgent/STAT procedures as well as walk-in diagnostic X-ray.

Laboratory collections will be open at the Hospital during normal hours 7 am-7 pm. The West Branch Medical Center Lab site will be closed.

Cardiovascular and Cardiopulmonary will have no scheduled exams but will be available for urgent/STAT procedures.

The Infusion Center will have no scheduled appointments but will remain on-call for needed services.

The Heart and Vascular Center and Physical Therapy Clinics will be closed in observance of the holiday.

The Urgent Care Center at West Branch Medical Center will be open normal hours, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., to meet patient care needs Friday and throughout the weekend. Urgent Care fills the gap between emergency department visits and times when a primary healthcare provider is unavailable—particularly during holidays.