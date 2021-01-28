Washington, D.C. – This week, leading advocacy groups and healthcare workers have endorsed the bipartisan Nurses CARE Act, a bill introduced last week which would allow temporary nurse aides to retain their certification status after the COVID-19 emergency declaration has been lifted.

The legislation, introduced by Congressman Fred Keller and Congresswoman Susan Wild, extends a waiver that was issued as an emergency measure to address shortages in healthcare workers, creating the position of temporary nurse aide. The proposal to help temporary aides ease into full-time certified nurse aide positions aims to assist and reward those who stepped up to provide vital help in a time of crisis.

A Pennsylvania-specific version of the same concept was approved by Governor Tom Wolf in November of 2020.

On the endorsement of the bill, Congressman Keller made the following statement:

“The Nurses CARE Act strengthens our healthcare workforce and affirms our commitment to protecting the most vulnerable among us by providing temporary nurse aides a pathway to full-time employment post-pandemic. I am grateful to have the support of our front-line workers, healthcare facilities, and health associations as we work in concert to ensure the highest quality of care is continually available to those who need it most.”

Zach Shamberg, President and CEO of the Pennsylvania Health Care Association, commented:

“Since the temporary nurse aide position was formally approved in the Commonwealth, more than 4,000 Pennsylvanians have completed the training program, and many have been hired to assist long-term care providers in their response to COVID-19. This legislation not only recognizes the heroic and compassionate work these caregivers have performed since the pandemic began, but also puts them on a path to full-time employment as certified nurse aides. We are grateful to Congressman Keller for his leadership and commitment to our long-term care providers and healthcare heroes on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic in Pennsylvania and throughout the country.”

Charlie Katebi, Health Policy Analyst, Americans for Prosperity, stated:

“Thanks to CMS’ emergency reforms, temporary nurse aides have provided patients invaluable support throughout this pandemic. The Nurses CARE Act ensures that TNA’s who delivered these essential services have the necessary certifications to continue to support their patients long after this national emergency is over.”

Rhonda Riggle, RN, Administrator, ManorCare Health Services – Jersey Shore, A ProMedica facility, offered her support for the legislation:

“The waiver for temporary nurse aids was a great resource for our facility during an outbreak and throughout this pandemic. These staff members joined our teams, committing to take care of a very vulnerable population and accepting the known risks associated with the ongoing spread of the virus. Their dedication has been a pivotal factor in assisting us to provide ongoing, patient-centered care for our residents.”