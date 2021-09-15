PCT_NorthernTierNurses_2021.jpg

A recent commencement ceremony at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts in Wellsboro featured 24 graduates from Penn College at Wellsboro’s practical nursing program. Front row, from left: Marissa Ashley Campbell, Kellie J. Hinchey, Amber E. Soroko, Hannah Strawderman, Hannah Marie Birkelund, Courtney L. Redmond, Mariah Lynn Remacle, Deanna Isabel Rodriguez, Taylor Young, Lee Ann Reynolds, Kalie Kathryn Cobb and Alison Terese Benna. Back row, from left: Jodi L. Barkley, Caitlyn Nicole Freelove, Jessica Mangel, Brooklynne E. Cowburn, Zian Autumn Brijea Burrous, Samantha Rose Laubenstein, Channelle B. Mayer, Lalu Narayan, Rebecca Lynn Harmon, Gabrielle C. Gordon, Larae Ceora Hartman and Tiffany E. Cunningham.

 Penn College

Wellsboro, Pa. – Twenty-four students recently graduated from Penn College at Wellsboro’s practical nursing program, according to the college.

The ceremony, held in the Deane Center for the Performing Arts, marked commencement for two full-time cohorts: Wellsboro and Coudersport.

Both cohorts began their instruction at the Penn College at Wellsboro facility, then the Coudersport group had the majority of its instruction at the Potter County Education Council, using Penn College at Wellsboro’s UPMC Susquehanna Nursing Lab to refine skills before being released to practice them during clinical rotations.

It was the 37th class to graduate from Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Wellsboro campus, providing 503 practical nursing students to the Northern Tier since 1983.

Presiding were Jason Zielewicz, director of workforce development at the Wellsboro campus; Lauren M. Scheetz, coordinator of practical nursing; and George Ann A. Foreman, instructional specialist for practical nursing.

Class members and their hometowns are:

  • Jodi L. Barkley, of Elkland
  • Alison Terese Benna, of Wellsboro
  • Hannah Marie Birkelund, of Wellsboro
  • Zian Autumn Brijea Burrous, of Wellsboro
  • Marissa Ashley Campbell, of Wellsboro
  • Kalie Kathryn Cobb, of Coudersport
  • Brooklynne E. Cowburn, of Genesee
  • Tiffany E. Cunningham, of Coudersport
  • Caitlyn Nicole Freelove, of Shinglehouse
  • Gabrielle C. Gordon, of Port Allegany
  • Rebecca Lynn Harmon, of Coudersport
  • Larae Ceora Hartman, of Roulette
  • Kellie J. Hinchey, of Wellsboro
  • Samantha Rose Laubenstein, of Waterville
  • Jessica Mangel, of Smethport
  • Channelle B. Mayer, of Wellsboro
  • Lalu Narayan, of Coudersport
  • Courtney L. Redmond, Port Allegany
  • Mariah Lynn Remacle, of Roaring Branch
  • Lee Ann Reynolds, of Williamsport
  • Deanna Isabel Rodriguez, of Elkland
  • Amber E. Soroko, of Shinglehouse
  • Hannah Strawderman, of Coudersport
  • Taylor Young, of Wellsboro

The students selected Natalie O. DeLeonardis, retired coordinator, now a part-time instructor for the program, as guest speaker for the ceremony. Student speakers were Rodriguez and Strawderman.

Scheetz presented awards to Birkelund for academic achievement and to Benna and Rodriguez for perfect attendance.

Graduates are eligible to sit for the National Council Licensure Examination for Practical Nurses and, due to high demand, may be employed in health care facilities throughout the region. The program is fully approved by the Pennsylvania State Board of Nursing; another class will begin Sept. 20.


Support our journalism

Our content is free, but our journalists work hard. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly toward helping us cover the important news and events in our region. Thank you for saying that local news matters!

Tags

This story was compiled by an NCPA staff reporter from submitted news. To see a list of our editorial staff please visit our staff directory.