Wellsboro, Pa. – Twenty-four students recently graduated from Penn College at Wellsboro’s practical nursing program, according to the college.

The ceremony, held in the Deane Center for the Performing Arts, marked commencement for two full-time cohorts: Wellsboro and Coudersport.

Both cohorts began their instruction at the Penn College at Wellsboro facility, then the Coudersport group had the majority of its instruction at the Potter County Education Council, using Penn College at Wellsboro’s UPMC Susquehanna Nursing Lab to refine skills before being released to practice them during clinical rotations.

It was the 37th class to graduate from Pennsylvania College of Technology’s Wellsboro campus, providing 503 practical nursing students to the Northern Tier since 1983.

Presiding were Jason Zielewicz, director of workforce development at the Wellsboro campus; Lauren M. Scheetz, coordinator of practical nursing; and George Ann A. Foreman, instructional specialist for practical nursing.

Class members and their hometowns are:

Jodi L. Barkley, of Elkland

Alison Terese Benna, of Wellsboro

Hannah Marie Birkelund, of Wellsboro

Zian Autumn Brijea Burrous, of Wellsboro

Marissa Ashley Campbell, of Wellsboro

Kalie Kathryn Cobb, of Coudersport

Brooklynne E. Cowburn, of Genesee

Tiffany E. Cunningham, of Coudersport

Caitlyn Nicole Freelove, of Shinglehouse

Gabrielle C. Gordon, of Port Allegany

Rebecca Lynn Harmon, of Coudersport

Larae Ceora Hartman, of Roulette

Kellie J. Hinchey, of Wellsboro

Samantha Rose Laubenstein, of Waterville

Jessica Mangel, of Smethport

Channelle B. Mayer, of Wellsboro

Lalu Narayan, of Coudersport

Courtney L. Redmond, Port Allegany

Mariah Lynn Remacle, of Roaring Branch

Lee Ann Reynolds, of Williamsport

Deanna Isabel Rodriguez, of Elkland

Amber E. Soroko, of Shinglehouse

Hannah Strawderman, of Coudersport

Taylor Young, of Wellsboro

The students selected Natalie O. DeLeonardis, retired coordinator, now a part-time instructor for the program, as guest speaker for the ceremony. Student speakers were Rodriguez and Strawderman.

Scheetz presented awards to Birkelund for academic achievement and to Benna and Rodriguez for perfect attendance.

Graduates are eligible to sit for the National Council Licensure Examination for Practical Nurses and, due to high demand, may be employed in health care facilities throughout the region. The program is fully approved by the Pennsylvania State Board of Nursing; another class will begin Sept. 20.