The Susquehanna Health Foundation raised a grand total of $172,900 through its 40th annual golf invitational at the Williamsport Country Club on August 8.

A combination of sponsorships, donations, and auctions raised the funds to benefit the Susquehanna Strong Comprehensive Campaign.

Specifically, funds will support the renovation and expansion of the UPMC Rehabilitation Institute at Williamsport and the Sue Young Endowment for the recruitment, retention, and education of clinical staff at UPMC in North Central Pa.

“This year marked a true milestone—four decades of this time-honored tradition – and the record-high fundraising total brought our overall campaign funds raised to more than $2.6 Million,” said Sherry Watts, vice president, Development, Susquehanna Health Foundation. “We are beyond grateful for our sponsors, players, volunteers, and committee members for making this year’s tournament another success and enhancing life-changing medicine at UPMC in North Central Pa.”

The UPMC Rehabilitation Institute at Williamsport serves patients from across the state with the most advanced level of expertise and highest quality care. It is the only program in north central Pa. with certifications in spinal cord, brain injury, and stroke rehabilitation from The Joint Commission.

The expansion and renovation project is a multi-year, $21.4-million investment to completely transform the physical layout of the Rehabilitation Institute at UPMC Williamsport.

The project creates 30 individual rooms by expanding the inpatient areas across two floors and incorporates two new state-of-the-art rehabilitation gyms. The new areas are designed to create a calm, comfortable, safe, and healing environment to improve the patient experience.

