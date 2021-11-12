Buckhorn, Pa. -- Advanced treatment for bone, joint, and muscles is coming to the Columbia Mall, according to Geisinger.

The hospital announced plans on November 10 for The Orthopaedic Center Pennsylvania, a multi-floor, free-standing orthopaedic care facility. The health system has invested $180 million into the project.

“As it's aptly named, The Orthopaedic Center Pennsylvania will extend its services to patients across the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” said Matt Walsh, Geisinger’s executive vice president and chief operating officer.

“This is Geisinger’s largest facilities investment for 2021, and one we’re thrilled to make, furthering our commitment to not only make better health easier for the communities we currently serve but also to extend these services to our neighbors throughout the state," said Walsh.

According to Geisinger, The Orthopaedic Center Pennsylvania will serve patients in central and northeastern Pennsylvania and beyond, featuring specialized operating rooms and a dedicated inpatient unit focused on recovery and mobility after surgery.

An on-site outpatient clinic will focus on wellness, injury prevention, and bone, joint, and muscle health. Also planned are an imaging center and pharmacy, as well as outpatient rehabilitation, physical, and occupational therapy services.

By moving orthopaedic surgeries and services out of the hospital, this new facility will create space in Geisinger Medical Center, Geisinger Woodbine, and Geisinger Bloomsburg Hospital so new and existing programs can grow within the hospitals and outpatient specialty centers, administrators said. This also makes space available within Geisinger Medical Center as part of a multi-year effort to convert all inpatient units to private rooms.

The project is Geisinger’s latest investment in the Buckhorn area. The health system is also establishing a comprehensive primary care facility at its former Buckhorn Office Building, across Mall Boulevard from the future site of the orthopaedic facility. The primary care project will bring primary care services, a Geisinger 65 Forward Health Center, a ConvenientCare walk-in clinic, laboratory testing, imaging and a Geisinger Pharmacy to the region in early 2022.

“These investments in Columbia County are not only meeting the health needs of our neighbors where they live, but doing so with a focused and holistic approach,” said Megan Brosious, chief administrative officer for Geisinger’s central region. “Our patients will no longer need to travel outside the area for this level of care. Along with our planned primary care facility, The Orthopaedic Center Pennsylvania will complement the services we already provide in the surrounding region.”

Construction on the multi-floor facility is scheduled to begin in early 2022 with anticipated completion in 2024. The new facility in Buckhorn will be located off Mall Boulevard near the Columbia Mall.



