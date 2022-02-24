Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital is one of seven Pennsylvania hospitals that received high marks for nurse communication, according to the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems scores from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS).

According to CMS data, at least 89% of patients at the seven hospitals responded that "nurses always communicated well." Geisinger Jersey Shore’s latest score is 91%, which is 10% higher than the state average.

“It is no surprise that Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital received high scores. We focused on discharge and medication teaching in the hospital and tailored it to meet the specific needs of our patients,” said Chelsea Reichard, nursing director at Geisinger Jersey Shore. “We worked hard to implement teach-back methodology, and these scores show it’s really working.”

The figures are from CMS' Hospital Compare website and represent data released Jan. 26 based on the time frame from July 1, 2020, to March 31, 2021. Read the results online at medicare.gov/care-compare.

At Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital, the last year emphasized communicating to patients to a revised care plan, changing the process from admission through discharge.

The revised processes are seeing success, as patients are better understanding their conditions and taking their medications as advised.

“We follow up with each of our patients after they are sent home, and we hear fewer questions during those phone calls. Our patients are having better outcomes because they comprehend and retain that knowledge,” concluded Reichard.