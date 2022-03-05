Danville, Pa. – The Geisinger pet therapy program offers support for frontline workers as they navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. With reduced participation due to the pandemic, Geisinger is actively seeking volunteers for the program.

The program provides comfort to both patients and staff. In the past, Geisinger has focused upon serving patients in its hospitals throughout northeastern and central Pennsylvania. As it continues to serve patients, it will now increasingly serve hospital staff as well.

Volunteers are needed at all Geisinger campuses, including those in Danville, Wilkes-Barre, Scranton and Lewistown, among others.

“Our pet therapy program brings a great benefit to patients and staff,” said Tina McDowell, director of Volunteer Services. “By volunteering, you can help decrease stress levels and provide a much-needed positive experience for our frontline staff who might be feeling overwhelmed by the effects of the ongoing pandemic. Just a few minutes of comfort and relief can improve overall mental wellbeing.”

Dogs and their handlers must go through Geisinger volunteer training with the volunteer services department before serving. Only dogs certified by an American Kennel Club recognized program are eligible.

If you’re interested in learning more about volunteering in the health system’s pet therapy program, contact volunteer services at 570-271- 6230.



