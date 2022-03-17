Danville, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania Department of Health will grant Geisinger's medical school $30 million in funds over the next decade for research into medical marijuana use, according to Geisinger officials.

Geisinger's medical school -- Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine (GCSM) -- will conduct the research given their recent certification as a Medical Marijuana Academic Clinical Research Center. The school will partner with Story of PA CR, a licensed dispensary and marijuana grower.

Research subjects will overlap with existing Geisinger research in addiction medicine, pharmacy, epidemiology, behavioral sciences, data science, and genomics.

Additional studies may focus on patient and care provider perspectives, patient outcomes, and medical marijuana's influence on traditional medication use and delivery.

Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine is the ninth Pennsylvania medical school to receive marijuana research certification.

Though the medical school is participating in research, Geisinger still does not prescribe or dispense medical marijuana at any of its facilities and does not advocate for its use for any medical conditions at this time.

“As a healthcare system, Geisinger recognizes the changing landscape of the use of medical marijuana by our patients and has a responsibility to assess and understand the impact on our patients’ care,” said Julie Byerley, president and dean of GCSM.

There's a small, but growing field of research on medical cannabis use, Byerley noted. Now Geisinger has the opportunity to contribute to that research, she added.

“This research partnership will enhance our curriculum to prepare the next generation of physicians to best care for their patients given the increasing number of patients using medical marijuana,” Byerley said.

Geisinger's Research Institute strives to improve patient care through scientific discovery, stressed Christa Lese Martin, chief scientific officer at Geisinger.

“Through this research collaboration, we will seek to better understand and measure the use of medical marijuana and how it may impact patient care and outcomes,” Martin said.



