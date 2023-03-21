You may need a colonoscopy earlier than you think

About 90 percent of people diagnosed are age 50 and older, so it may be hard to believe that cases of colorectal cancer are on the rise among young and middle-aged adults – but they are, and at an alarming rate.

According to a study conducted by American Cancer Society researchers, cases of colon and rectal cancer have been increasing by one to two percent each year among adults ages 20 to 39. This increase is alarming to researchers because cases had been decreasing in decades prior.

Even more alarming, researchers say that adults younger than 55 are 58 percent more likely to be diagnosed with late-stage colorectal cancer than older people, mainly due to delayed follow-up of symptoms because young people and their healthcare providers aren’t often thinking cancer.

Without routine screening, colorectal cancers are typically caught in advanced stages when they’re difficult to treat. The recommended age to begin routine screening is 50 but if you have a family history of colorectal cancer, you may need to be screened sooner. Some guidelines recommend screenings should start at age 45. Additionally, research indicates African Americans are diagnosed with colorectal cancer at a younger age and that colon cancer kills African Americans at a higher rate than any other race in America, in part due to racial disparities in healthcare. Therefore, it is recommended that African Americans begin routine screening at 45.

Because of the increasing incidence of colorectal cancer in young adults, the American Cancer Society has advocated to lower the screening age to 45. The best thing to do is talk to your doctor to see if an earlier screening is right for you.

The good news: when caught early, colorectal cancer is very treatable.

What are symptoms of colon and rectal cancer?

Many symptoms of colorectal cancer can also be caused by conditions that aren’t cancer. However, if you have any of these symptoms, you should see your doctor to find the cause:

A change in your bowel habits, including diarrhea, constipation, a change in the consistency of your stool that lasts for more than a few days

Rectal bleeding or blood in your stool

Persistent cramping, gas or abdominal pain

Feeling that your bowel doesn’t empty completely

Unexplained weight loss

Weakness or fatigue

Many people with colorectal cancer don’t experience symptoms until the late stages of the disease and that’s why early detection and prevention are key.

How to prevent colon and rectal cancer

Get screened

Most colorectal cancers start as an abnormal growth on the inner lining of the colon or rectum, called a polyp. Regular screenings can help detect polyps, so they can be removed before they turn into cancer. There are several types of screening tests for colorectal cancer, including colonoscopy and at-home screening tests.

Make lifestyle changes to lower your risk

As with many cancers, making changes to your everyday life can make a big impact on lowering your risk of colorectal cancer. Specialists suggest:

Eat your fruits and veggies. Be sure to include a variety of fruits, vegetables and whole grains. These foods contain vitamins, minerals, fiber and antioxidants, which may play a role in preventing colorectal cancer. Avoiding these 3 foods can also help.

Keep your alcohol consumption to a minimum. If you drink alcohol, keep it to no more than one drink per day for women and two for men.

Stop smoking. If you smoke, talk to your doctor for options to help you quit.

Move your body. Try to get at least 30 minutes of light to moderate exercise in on most days. If you have any health issues, talk to your doctor before starting an exercise program.

Maintain a healthy weight. Talk to your doctor about your weight. He or she can help determine what’s best for you.

The important takeaway is that young people can and do get colorectal cancer. Talking to your doctor about your family history and potential symptoms could possibly save your life.

