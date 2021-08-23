Danville, Pa. - Changes are happening at Geisinger which will streamline their billing processes and make it easier for patience to better pay their medical bills, according to the health system.

Partnering with fintech startup PayZen, Geisinger Health System is introducing a new, customizable approach to medical billing which patients can select zero-interest payment plans that can be paid over a timeline of their choosing.

Geisinger is the first major health system in the U.S. to use the AI-backed financing solution.

Patients receiving Geisinger bills for out-of-pocket expenses will now be invited to pay the bill in one lump sum, or over several months on a timeline that suits their personal financial situation.

Custom payment plans will be available without fees or interest.

According to Geisinger, payment plans will be available to all patients with out-of-pocket balances over $250 after insurance payments.

“Everything we do at Geisinger is done in an effort to make better health easier for our patients, members and communities. This includes making it simpler to afford and pay medical bills with no-interest plans on friendly, customizable terms,” said Robert Dewar, Chief Revenue Officer at Geisinger.

“We understand that everyone’s financial situations are different and it’s our obligation to make sure our patients don’t avoid or put off necessary care for financial reasons," Dewar said.

So far, Geisinger says, the approach has been popular.

During the initial rollout, 82 percent of patients enrolled after receiving a customized payment plan, with an average monthly payment of $52. Hundreds of patients have been enrolling each month, said a statement released by Geisinger.

“Out of pocket medical bills can put a strain on any patient’s household budget. PayZen seeks to address that strain with technology that allows us to customize payment plans that meet whatever a patient’s budget requires,” said Itzik Cohen, PayZen CEO and co-founder.

“Geisinger is an early adopter of this technology that has the potential to revolutionize health care payments to better meet the needs of patients," Cohen said.



