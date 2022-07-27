Geisinger has confirmed its first case of monkeypox, marking the first report of the virus in the northcentral Pa. region.
The hospital system has been preparing for several months for the transmission of monkeypox in the communities Geisinger serves, according to Randi Hines, Communications Specialist, Geisinger.
When monkeypox was confirmed at a Geisinger facility, the hospital initiated standard safety protocols per CDC and Pennsylvania DOH guidelines, said Hines.
Due to patient privacy concerns, the hospital did not provide comment on specific details of the case or its location across the health system.
There are no treatments specifically for monkeypox virus infections, but antiviral drugs used to treat similar viruses may be used to prevent and treat monkeypox virus infections.