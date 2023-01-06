Loyalsock Township, Pa. — More than six million Americans have Alzheimer's disease, according to the Alzheimer's Association.

Early signs of the disease, called mild cognitive impairment, or MCI, go unrecognized in one of five of those patients. There is yet a lot to learn about Alzheimer's and dementia.

Are you caring for a loved one with Alzheimer's or dementia? Do you recognize signs of MCI? Your opportunity to hear from an Alzheimer's specialist is coming up.

A free presentation on Alzheimer's and dementia is being offered at WeCare at Loyalsock, by Laurie Anne from the Alzheimer's Association. The program is scheduled for Jan. 25, 2-3 p.m. on the topics of Understanding ALZ and Dementia, and Understanding and responding to Dementia Related Behaviors.

Alzheimer's is devastating for the patient, but also takes a devastating toll on caregivers. Compared with caregivers of people without dementia, twice as many caregivers of those with dementia indicate substantial emotional, financial, and physical difficulties.

The program is open to anyone in the community who would like to register. Call Melyssa Ferraiolo, marketing director for We Care at Loyalsock at 570-601-8110 or email mferraiolo@wecareloyalsock.com by Friday, Jan. 13.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.