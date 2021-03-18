Lock Haven, Pa. -- A new 40,000 square foot medical clinic is opening in Lock Haven on Monday which will offer residents in the area true comprehensive care, from physicians to pharmacists, psychologists to phlebotomists. All that’s needed now are the last dabs of paint, construction of furniture, programming of reception room televisions, and the staff to move in.

Geisinger and Highmark Health broke ground on the site on Spring Street in October of 2019 to build a facility that would take shape during a tumultuous time. The COVID-19 pandemic issued many lessons, including how to construct a medical facility with intuitive built-in safety measures that will continue to allow for mindfulness even after immediate COVID-19 concerns have faded. Fortunately for Geisinger and Highmark, they were able to adapt as construction progressed.

Related reading: Geisinger, Highmark Health break ground on new medical clinic in Lock Haven

Even before entering the front doors, virus protection protocols will be in effect with an optional “Contactless Patient” program.

“From the parking lot, patients can call when they arrive to let us know they’re here for their appointment,” said Renee Miller, Community Medicine Operations manager. Patients will be able to check in using facial recognition technology, meaning no screens to touch or forms to fill out.

“When a patient arrives we’ll take their picture and it brings up the one in the system,” explained Miller. “It uses biometrics to confirm they are who they say they are, and then at check-in we won’t have to go through ‘I need your date of birth,’ ‘I need your social.’ It automatically recognizes them and we can finish checking them in more quickly.”

Miller said the facial recognition pilot program launched in the Geisinger Montoursville clinic a couple of weeks ago has been embraced by patients there.

Beyond check-in, every part of the building has a patient-forward focus, according to Miller, from the spacious waiting room to the exam rooms and the open nurses station on the first floor, where a pharmacy, family practice, adult psychologist, case managers, and even ‘embedded’ pharmacists including a pain management specialist reside.

The first floor of the facility also has a lab, phlebotomy lab, digital X-ray, and radiology.

An attached walk-in ConvenientCare urgent care center accepts patients who do not have a primary care physician, who need urgent care. “Going to an ER can be expensive and inconvenient,” said Brock Trunzo, Communication Specialist with Geisinger Jersey Shore. “Patients who visit ConvenientCare, which has its own special entrance and later operating hours, can then be referred to the specialties offered in the medical clinic, and use the on-site pharmacy,” added Trunzo.

The pharmacy is set to open in April, according to Miller.

The second floor of the medical clinic houses a large area for physical, occupational, and speech therapy. A pediatric wing includes a colorful kid-friendly waiting room, exam and treatment rooms, and a child behavioral health specialist’s office.

Other specialties on the second floor include women’s health, with OB exam rooms, ultrasound, and two lactation rooms; ENT, dermatology, and orthopedic with its own specialized casting room.

While a host of specialties are now available under one roof--some brand new to the area and others combined in the new space from other existing Geisinger adult and pediatric primary care offices--there remain some specialties within the Geisinger system a further distance away. Instead of traveling to Danville, for example, patients can use the new telehealth room established for telehealth visits to specialists off-site.

“Not everyone has an internet connection at home,” said Miller. “In the telehealth room, patients can access psychiatric, urology, pulmonology, neurology, and other specialists in private. A nurse will facilitate the call, hook up any diagnostic equipment necessary, and then leave the room for the doctor/patient visit.”

All-around holistic care

The Geisinger Medical Clinic is not a ‘mini’ hospital; patients are not admitted, nor is there an emergency department. However, it is a holistic merging of multi specialties under one roof for convenience and continuity, said Miller.

“We wrap patients in all around care,” she said. The focus is on prevention, promoting screenings and regular lab work. “We offer longer appointments, 20 minutes and 40 minutes instead of the standard 15- and 30-minute appointments. Every patient 65 or older automatically gets a 40-minute appointment,” Miller said, to adapt to any challenges of complex or multiple health issues and potentially longer lists of medications to review.

Perhaps the most eye-catching part of the project--aside, of course, from state-of-the-art technology and a full menu of healthcare options in a spic-and-span new building--are the “little pops of color,” as Miller described them. Throughout the facility, large, colorful prints of flowers, landscapes, and friendly animals (to please the kids in pediatrics) brighten the hallways, exam rooms, and waiting areas.

Innovative clinical partnership

The new clinic is a joint venture between Geisinger and Highmark Health that was finalized in early 2019. Geisinger and Highmark report investing more than $100 million in healthcare facilities in northcentral Pa, including a healthplex currently under construction in Muncy Township, will include a full-service emergency department, oncology, surgery, and primary care services.

Related reading: Final beam set in place at Geisinger Muncy Healthplex

The opportunity to build the Lock Haven clinic “from scratch,” allowed Geisinger and Highmark to meet a variety of needs seamlessly, rather than patch together an existing building, noted Highmark Health President of the Eastern Pa. market Brian Rinker.

In May of 2017, the two entities signed a letter of intent to explore the possibilities that could exist within a joint venture, offering “comprehensive access” for Highmark and Geisinger Health Plan members throughout the region, including those in Medicare Advantage Plans.

“This is a new model between two organizations that offers all options to residents in this region. We’ve been in this community for close to 100 years, it’s an important community to us, and we’re proud to partner with Geisinger to make healthcare closer to home and affordable,” Rinker said.

Good for patients and staff

Patient-forward designs did not detract from creating an appealing and comfortable workplace, according to Miller. There are 58 treatment and exam rooms within the 40,000 square foot building, but there are also comfortable “touchdown spaces” and flex offices where visiting staff can set up and work. A large break room can accommodate up to 100 employees, “should we ever be able to congregate in those numbers again!” Miller joked.

For all of her excitement, the Community Medicine Operations manager won’t enjoy the perks of the new building; Miller is retiring in two weeks, passing the torch to the new Operations Manager, Teresa Wilson.

Located at 68 Spring Street near the YBC and Lock Haven University, officially opens to the public Monday, March 22.