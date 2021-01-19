Muncy Township, Pa. -- A global pandemic hasn’t stopped construction on Lycoming County’s newest hospital - construction of the Geisinger Medical Center Muncy Healthplex has remained on track, with the final steel beam hoisted into place.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Geisinger, Highmark Health, and site construction crews recognized the moment during a small private topping-off ceremony signaling the completion of the facility’s steel structure. The construction crews have remained busy since ground was first broken for the project in late spring. Throughout the past year, it’s been a steady stream of construction equipment leveling ground and erecting the structure for the 120,000 square-foot hospital.

“We know this healthplex is going to create a new environment for our neighbors to get their health care in a much easier way,” said Jaewon Ryu, MD, JD, Geisinger president and chief executive officer. “Geisinger and Highmark Health continue to focus on improving the health of our neighbors in Lycoming County and the surrounding areas, and we’re excited to see more progress at the site throughout the winter.”

The facility is designed to meet the emergency, routine, and acute care needs of those living in Lycoming, Sullivan, Clinton, and Tioga Counties. The new facility will include a full-service emergency department and a clinical decision unit. Also available at the facility will be imaging and lab services, medical oncology services, chemotherapy preparation, and general surgery services.

For more routine care, the healthplex will include a multispecialty clinic with adult and pediatric primary care, orthopaedics, cardiology, ophthalmology, pulmonary services and women’s health services. For hospital care, the facility will also house a state-of-the-art operating suite and 20 inpatient beds.

“This is an exciting step in the process of opening this new facility and bringing new services to the Williamsport area,” said Deborah Rice-Johnson, president of Highmark Inc. “We are thrilled to be working with Geisinger to bring high-quality, high-value care to local residents and are looking forward to the Muncy healthplex opening for patients and our members.”

Since announcing the joint venture in 2017, Geisinger and Highmark Health have committed more than $100 million to improve existing clinical facilities, develop new ones, and expand services to improve access to care in the region. The joint venture serves both Highmark and Geisinger Health Plan members — including those in Medicare Advantage Plans — as well as patients with other insurance plans.

The project is scheduled for completion in the fall of this year.