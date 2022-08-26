Williamsport, Pa. — Gerria Coffee, owner of Genesis Birth Services in Williamsport, is a role model — to her children, her clients, the patients she counsels through pregnancy and birth, and to the greater community.

With her four children in the front row of the Lycoming County Commissioner's meeting on Thursday, she addressed the issue of Black infant mortality, the concerning decrease in breastfeeding and chestfeeding in the Black community, and the disparities and cultural barriers faced by an entire community when it comes to maternal and infant health and breastfeeding.

August 25-31 is Black Breastfeeding Week, coming at the tail end of Breastfeeding Awareness Month. For breastfeeding/chestfeeding advocates, the week is an exclamation mark at the end of an important discussion about health and equity.

On Thursday, Commissioner Rick Mirabito read aloud from a public proclamation recognizing Black Breastfeeding Week. Within the proclamation were the following statistics:

The pregnancy-related maternal mortality ratio for Black women and birthing people in Pennsylvania is two times higher than that of white women.

Black infants are dying at three times the rate of white infants in the commonwealth.

Breastfeeding and chestfeeding rates among Black families in Lycoming County have decreased by 13% since 2021. The decrease is attributed in part to effects from COVID-19 pandemic, cultural barriers, misinformation, gaps in support, lack of diversity in the lactation field, and insufficient promotional efforts to reach an at-risk community.

Williamsport is the first city to be designated a breastfeeding-friendly city by the American Academy of Pediatrics in Pennsylvania. A large part of that forward thinking is based on the efforts of local advocates like Coffee and members of the Lycoming Clinton Breastfeeding Coalition (LCBC) who bring awareness to local leaders and the public.

"I was really surprised to find that infant mortality rates rivaled the infant mortality rates of inner city Philadelphia," said Mirabito, who admitted he assumed rural communities have fewer of the problems that urban areas experience.

"Truth be told, we have these problems," he said "They make it hard for families to really thrive."

Coffee, who helped to write a breastfeeding policy for Pennsylvania with Dottie Schell, Breastfeeding Education Support and Training with the Keystone 10 Breastfeeding Initiative, and the American Academy of Pediatrics, presented research findings on a national platform in July, and shared talking points with the commissioners and audience.

In 2019, Black breastfeeding initiation rates were 76% compared to 81% of Hispanic breastfeeding parents, and 83% for white, non-Hispanic breastfeeding parents. Researchers were able to pinpoint reasons for that disparity.

Imagery

"It's not common, even in 2022, to see imagery that displays a person of color breastfeeeding," said Coffee. Marketing campaigns do not include wide representation. "We have to be able to know that it's possible. And so even just in making the images possible, that makes a difference."

Access

"We also have limited access to lactation support in the workplace," said Coffee. "Mothers, parents, birthing people who have chosen to breastfeed often have to quit early. Why is that? Because they have to go to work sooner."

Coffee cited jobs in service roles, transportation, education, industry, and factories as possible hindrances to breastfeeding plans.

"These are all roles that are very difficult to maintain your lactation journey along with your child because it's very difficult to express milk," she said. "A lot of our families are choosing between providing for their families or providing this very, very vital first food to their children."

Historic implications

A third hurdle parents in the Black community must clear is what Coffee called "the elephant in the room." That's the psychosocial factors, or the historical implications of what some call the "mammy imagery."

Coffee said for Black families, there is trauma surrounding breastfeeding.

"In days of old — not too long ago — families were separated from their babies and forced to breastfeed other people's babies while they watched their babies die."

It's a story that has been passed down and a trauma that carries over generations. Families need to be met with an acknowledgement of the barriers, she said, and to be provided access to culturally competent resources.

Coffee's advocacy is supported by organizations like the American Academy of Pediatrics, the LCBC, by community leaders like the County Commissioners, and local businesses.

Related reading:

Along with an acknowledgment of the ongoing formula crisis, the American Academy of Pediatrics' recently released recommendations that babies be breastfed until 2 years or beyond.

First Food, an initiative under the PA Chapter of American Academy of Pediatrics has put out a Call for Photos to help share stories of real breastfeeding families—representative of all backgrounds and races—across the state to raise awareness in August. And Affordable Care Act protections are in place to ensure clean, accessible, adequate places to pump up to a year after a baby's birth for working women. However, nearly nine million women are not covered under the ACA protections. The PUMP Act (a bill that would have extended protection to these nine million women) failed in Congress in June.

For Coffee, the continued push for access, visibility, and acceptance is personal.

"If I show myself and become visible, then I can make a difference," she said.

Coffee confessed her own personal struggle breastfeeding her first children, twins born in 2003, because she lacked an example to follow. She was questioned by family and friends who didn't understand why she was working so hard.

"Why not just do it easier?" she recalled them asking.

She understood the importance of what she wanted to do and persevered, which is something she hopes to inspire in others.

"We all have a shared background, and we're all different," she said. "But I see myself in everybody."

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Get Our Free Newsletters Never miss a headline with NorthcentralPa.com newsletters. Sign Up Today! Morning Headlines: Would you like to receive our daily morning newsletter? Afternoon Update: What's happening today? Here's your update! Daily Obits: Get a daily list straight to your email inbox.