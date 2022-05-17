Fairfax, Va. -- Following statements by Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. and Senate candidate John Fetterman and U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen (Md.), who both experienced strokes over the weekend, the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery (SNIS) and its Get Ahead of Stroke® campaign spoke up.

The organization first urges people to call 911 at the first sign of stroke symptoms.

Recognizing the following signs and symptoms of a stroke and acting quickly can mean the difference between life or death, major disability, or a better quality of life.

Numbness or weakness in the face, arm, or leg — especially on one side of the body

Confusion or trouble speaking or understanding

Problems seeing in one eye or both eyes

Dizziness, loss of balance or coordination, or trouble walking

Severe headache with no known cause

Second, they continue to urge state policymakers to update stroke protocols so that all patients have access to lifesaving treatment, like thrombectomy.

Thrombectomy is a lifesaving and minimally invasive procedure that restores blood flow to the brain, according to SNIS. In the case of the most serious strokes — known as emergent large vessel occlusions (ELVOs) — up to two million brain cells die each minute.

If severe stroke patients do not receive restored blood flow through thrombectomy and only receive standard care, they have a 75% chance of serious disability or death, the organization reported.

Medical professionals have to make judgement calls on how to respond to an emergency situation, using defined medical protocols--a set of predetermined criteria. Protocols are different for different types of medical emergencies.

Most states' stroke protocols do not require transport of severe stroke patients to a Level 1 thrombectomy-capable facility, where, for example, trauma protocols do mandate the transport of serious traumatic injury to a Level 1 trauma center.

Experts in the Society of Neurointerventional Surgery urge that should change in each state.

Many details about the specifics of Fetterman and Van Hollen's strokes have not yet been made public, but Chen said the fact that both men recovered quickly with no obvious deficits may point to efficient effective triage, transport and treatment — lifesaving protocols that improve the odds for minimizing stroke disability for all.

"Thanks to an accurate diagnosis, quick triage, and effective treatment, these public figures seem to have experienced few deficits and are on their way to resuming business as usual," said Chen.

"We want the same outcomes for all stroke patients," he continued, "and we can achieve that more often with updated policies in every state."

According to the Get Ahead of Stroke campaign, stroke kills about 150,000 Americans each year, taking a life every four minutes in this country. More than 500,000 people require rehabilitation after having a stroke.

Chen said that Fetterman, whose statements reported that a clot was removed, likely benefitted from thrombectomy. Van Hollen indicated that he experienced an arterial tear, which would not have necessitated a thrombectomy, but still benefits from rapid diagnosis and treatment.

Since 2016, the Get Ahead of Stroke campaign has worked with EMS and state leaders to ensure patients are experiencing the best possible outcomes. To date, they've reported success in updating prehospital stroke triage protocols across the country.

According to SNIS, recent progress has been made in Pennsylvania toward updating the state's protocols for stroke, along with Massachusetts, Michigan, and Georgia, where additional updates are under consideration.

Following his stroke, Fetterman said in a statement, “I hadn't been feeling well, but was so focused on the campaign that I ignored the signs and just kept going. On Friday it finally caught up with me. I had a stroke that was caused by a clot from my heart being in an A-fib rhythm for too long. Fortunately, [my wife] spotted the symptoms and got me to the hospital within minutes. The amazing doctors here were able to quickly and completely remove the clot, reversing the stroke, they got my heart under control as well.

The stroke did not appear to affect Fetterman's bid for U.S. Senate, as he took the lead over Conor Lamb on Tuesday night. Ultimately he said, "It's a good reminder to listen to your body and be aware of the signs."

Update 9:15 p.m. -- Updated to reflect Fetterman's win in the U.S. Senate bid.

