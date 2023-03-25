Williamsport, Pa. — Despite being the minority in surgical specialties, women physicians are more likely to have better clinical outcomes than their male counterparts.

That's according to a 2017 study in the JAMA Internal Medicine Journal. However, women continue to face difficulties when entering these male-dominated workforces.

A recent interview with two of UPMC’s female surgeons gives some insight to others on how this struggle shaped their careers.

Susan Branton, M.D., said that when she started as a resident, there were no other women in the program to turn to as mentors and role models.

“When I started my residency, I was the only female in the program,” Branton said. “There was one other female that graduated from the program right before I started. In my training program, there was only one female attending. All of my other co-residents and attending doctors were males.”

This doesn’t discount the support she received from some great male role models and mentors during her residency. She does think, however, that it helps to sometimes have other women to reach out to.

“I finished my residency in 1996. Today, there are more women in residency programs, and there are more female attendings out there to train you,” said Branton. “There aren’t a whole lot of females in the administrative positions, but even that’s starting to change in a positive way.”

More representation, role models

Newer female surgeons may have more access to other women role models, but they are still underrepresented in the workplace. Fortunately, this is beginning to change as more women become surgeons.

“Now, compared to a decade ago, we have more women enrolling in medical school than men,” Natasha Alligood-Percoco, M.D., said on the lack of women in surgery in the past. “In many of the surgical specialties, we still have an underrepresentation of women but that is rapidly changing. UPMC has really had a focus on diverse recruiting practices so we’re very fortunate here in North Central Pennsylvania to have a very strong representation of female surgeons.”

According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, women have also taken over the majority of surgical roles in pediatrics (64.3%), obstetrics (58.9%), child & adolescent psychology (54%), and neonatal/perinatal medicine (52.8%) in recent years.

Alligood-Percoco has been a surgeon for ten years. While surgery is generally a more male-dominated field, she said that OB/GYN is mostly made up of women surgeons. This doesn’t means she hasn’t faced any challenges as a female surgeon.

“I would say that the greatest difficulty is the work-life balance,” Alligood-Percoco said about challenges you might face as a surgeon. “Even high-performing, professional women still have a disproportionate share of the domestic burden. So I think for those of us who do have a household to care for, finding that balance continues to be a struggle.”

All surgeons face the challenge of balancing their work and home lives, she explained. They work long hours and perform complicated, life-changing surgeries every day. Unfortunately, women still face the biggest hurdles when it comes to handling their careers and parenting their children.

Branton and Alligood-Percoco agree that work-life balance is one of the greatest challenges that surgeons may face throughout their career.

“It’s challenging to be a surgeon,” said Branton, “but it’s accomplishable. It’s a juggling act, especially if you want to have a family because there are so many pulls on your time in so many different directions. You can certainly make it happen. You have to be organized and you do have to make an effort to make sure you’re keeping up with everything. Obviously, you want to give your patients the utmost care, but you also have to make sure you are spending time with your family or children if you have those.”

Women's health a "gratifying" field

For Alligood-Percoco, her interest in surgery began with in early interest in reproductive health and hormones. However, an experience with an unplanned pregnancy helped to solidify this interest into what she would make a career out of.

“So I’ve always had an interest in the science of reproductive health and hormones. I also had an experience with an unplanned pregnancy that was really formative for me,” said Alligood-Percoco. “I care a lot about the issues surrounding women’s health. I also have an interest in mixed practice … we get to do quite a lot of different things in OB/GYN. We get to deliver babies and do surgery and really get to know our patients in a clinical setting. It’s a very diverse specialty.

I just care a lot about women and women’s issues.”

Branton wasn’t sure that she would become a surgeon when she started medical school.

“I fell in love with surgery when I was in medical school during my first clinical rotation,” Branton recounted choosing her specialty. “I wasn’t thinking that I was going to go into surgery, but I really enjoy working with my hands and fixing things. I also enjoy seeing patients get better as a result of helping them with their surgical issues.”

Surgery is an extremely gratifying medical field to be a part of, she noted. Surgeons get to solve health problems for patients and then have a direct impact on them by performing life-changing surgical procedures.

“I chose breast surgery because it’s a great field,” said Branton. “Not only are you positively impacting cancer patients’ lives, but you also do have some longer-term impact on those patients. It’s not just doing surgery, and then never seeing them again. We are able to follow our patients through the years. We work as part of a multi-disciplinary team to get the patient better. We get to follow along long-term and encourage them to make some positive lifestyle changes as far as diet and exercise–the things that can impact their survival. With all of the new advances in our field, we just have so much more to offer them.”

Problem solving is the most gratifying part of surgery for Alligood-Percoco.

“There has been so much change and so much evolution in surgical techniques and surgical technology over the years,” she said on the topic. “We’re now really able to solve problems that really affect people's lives through surgery techniques that are minimally invasive with very little downtime.”

"Believe in yourself"

As women trying to get into a traditionally male-dominated fields, it’s important to remember that you already have what it takes, she said.

“I think that you just have to believe in yourself,” said Branton. “You have all of the knowledge and all of the tools to make yourself successful in the field. As aspiring surgeons, I would say that it’s important to take in all of the things that other health professionals are willing to teach you and use them to your advantage to make yourself the best surgeon that you can be.”

You will have many interactions with other health professionals during your training that will help you to improve your bedside manner and how you interact with your patients. Branton said that nurses are a great source of information. They are likely to teach you some things that you don’t get taught in medical school.

Alligood-Percoco believes that it’s important to get as much exposure in your field from the beginning of your training as a surgeon.

“I would say to get as much exposure as early as possible because it really helps solidify your interests and goals and also to secure good mentorships,” said Alligood-Percoco. “I wish that I had mentorship earlier in my path of becoming a physician. I think it would’ve made it a little bit easier for me. There are so many women out there willing to mentor the next generation of female physicians and surgeons. So, getting time in the hospital, the clinics, and the operating rooms along with having a good long-term mentor relationship that you can count on is so important.”

Despite the challenges these women may have faced on their journeys to becoming surgeons, they say they didn’t let the hardships hold them back. They represent UPMC to the best of their ability because they push the boundaries to become better surgeons than those who came before them.

