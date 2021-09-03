Washington, D.C. -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently reviewed a large randomized safety clinical trial on Xeljanz and Xeljans XR (tofacitinib) and determined that there is an increased risk of serious heart-related events such as heart attack or stroke, cancer, blood clots, and death.

The trial compared Xeljanz with a different arthritis medication, tumor necrosis factor (TNF) blockers, and their effects upon patients with rheumatoid arthritis.

The trial showed an increased risk of blood clots and death with a lower dose of Xeljanz; early data from the trial reported an increased risk seen at higher doses.

Because of the results of this trial, the FDA is updating warnings for Xeljanz and two related medicines classified as Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors: Olumiant (baricitinib) and Rinvoq (upadacitinib). Olumiant and Rinvoq have not been studied in large safety trials like Xeljanz, but because they share mechanisms of action with Xeljanz, the FDA suspects that the medicines may have similar risks.

Two other JAK inhibitors, Jakafi (ruxolitinib) and Inrebic (fedratinib), are not indicated for the treatment of arthritis and other inflammatory conditions and so are not a part of the updates being required to the prescribing information for Xeljanz, Xeljanz XR, Olumiant, and Rinvoq. Jakafi and Inrebic are used to treat blood disorders and require different updates to their prescribing information.

Because of the risks associated with Xeljanz, Olumiant, and Rinvoq, the FDA is limiting approved uses to patients who have not responded to or cannot tolerate one or more TNF blockers. Medical professionals are advised to tell patients about the risks associated with these medicines and urge them to seek emergency help if symptoms of dangerous side effects arise.