Lewisburg, Pa. -- Health equity, cultural competence. They're more than buzz words in an industry tasked with continually improving patient care.

A grant of $25,000 recently awarded to Evangelical Community Hospital from the Southern Tier Community Fund at the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) aims to help in that effort. The funds are designated to support the Hospital’s commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusivity training.

“These grant dollars will enable us to continue educating our workforce on important topics impacting our ability to compassionately care for people from all walks of life,” said Kendra Aucker, President and CEO of Evangelical Community Hospital. “We are so grateful to the First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania for setting up a fund that supports our efforts to strengthen our services to the community.”

The Hospital and its Board of Directors have committed to a focus on diversity, inclusion, and equity as part of the vision and mission of the organization for the benefit of the communities served by Evangelical.

The funds received by FCFP will be used to make available a suite of 40-plus online learning modules focused on topics deemed important by Evangelical administration. Select courses will be assigned to employees while others will be available for elective learning.

Courses range from introductory topics like diversity awareness and respectful communication to management topics like inclusive leadership to more in-depth exploration of topics like health equity and cultural competence.

In addition to the online resources, an accessible library of books, videos, and other learning tools will be created.

The funds will also further extend learning for management staff, Board members, and physician leaders to support the organization’s commitment to diversity, inclusion, and equity.

“FCFP has afforded us this opportunity to connect our mission to provide an exceptional patient experience based on understanding more about each other and our patients,” said Aucker

“To provide the best personalized care for our patients, we have to understand their expectations, which are often informed by culture and built around socioeconomic status, race, gender, health literacy skills, age, and other life experiences. Every factor plays a role in us treating the whole patient.”