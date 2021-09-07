Lewisburg, Pa. -- Evangelical Community Hospital has scheduled its roster of support groups for the month of October. For the safety of participants, masking is required while in Hospital facilities and during all in-person support groups. Physical distancing and frequent handwashing/use of hand sanitizer is encouraged for participants who attend support groups.

Bariatric: Wednesday, Oct. 6, 6-7 p.m., at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. This month’s topic is Surgery Description and Video. Please call 570-768-3139 to register.

Wednesday, Oct. 6, 6-7 p.m., at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg. This month’s topic is Surgery Description and Video. Please call 570-768-3139 to register. Empty Arms: Monday, Oct. 18, 7 pm, at a location to be determined. This support group is for individuals following the loss of a baby. For more information or to register, call 570-522-2378.

For more information on any of these support groups, please call Community Health and Wellness at 570-768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com.



