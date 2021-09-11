Jessica Ahlum, M.D., has been named Medical Director of the Primary Stroke Center at Evangelical Community Hospital. She is fulfilling this directorship in addition to her role as a neurologist on staff at the hospital.

As Medical Director, Dr. Ahlum is responsible for oversight of the Primary Stroke Program, which adopts best practice guidelines that provide high quality stroke care to patients of the community. She collaborates with hospital staff to deliver education on stroke treatment and to develop policies and procedures that ensure expedited care for stroke sufferers to reduce the effects the condition can have on the body.

Dr. Ahlum has been an employed physician at Neurology of Evangelical since 2020. As a neurology physician, Dr. Ahlum specializes in diseases and treatment of the nervous system.

Dr. Ahlum received her Doctor of Medicine from Temple University School of Medicine, Philadelphia. She completed her Neurology residency and her Neurophysiology Fellowship at SUNY Upstate University Hospital, Syracuse, N.Y.

As an undergraduate, Dr. Ahlum obtained her Bachelor of Science in Chemistry with a minor in Biology at The Pennsylvania State University, Eberly College of Science, University Park. She is a member of the American Academy of Neurology.

Also new to the stroke program at Evangelical is Tresa Keiser, R.N., who is serving as the Primary Stroke Program Coordinator. A nurse for over a decade, she comes to the program from Geisinger’s Rapid Response Team. Dr. Ahlum and Keiser work together to create a cohesive stroke program that integrates various programs of the hospital as well as manage communication with other healthcare entities that may be involved in the patient’s care.

As a primary stroke center, Evangelical offers 24/7 patient-centered care from inpatient through rehabilitation services including emergency medicine, laboratory, radiology, hospitalist and neurologist care, and physical, occupational, and speech therapy.