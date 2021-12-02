Lewisburg -- Community Health and Wellness at Evangelical Community Hospital will hold a series of screenings and support groups through the month of December. For the safety of participants, masking is required while in Hospital facilities and during all in-person screenings. Physical distancing and frequent handwashing/use of hand sanitizer is encouraged.

Health Screenings

Comprehensive Blood Screen: Thursday, Dec. 2, 6:30-11 a.m. and Tuesday, Dec. 14, 6:30-11 a.m., at The Miller Center, 120 Hardwood Drive, Lewisburg.

A low-cost comprehensive blood screening can provide important details about your health, sometimes before symptoms of a condition surface, giving you and your physicians the power to plan ahead. $50 fee includes lipid panel (HDL, LDL, total cholesterol, and triglycerides), complete blood count, and CMP (blood sugar, electrolytes, calcium, protein, liver enzymes etc.). Appointments required. Call (570) 768-3200.

Skin Cancer Screen: Tuesday, Dec. 7, 1-4 p.m. and Friday, Dec. 17, 9 a.m.-noon, at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg.

This free screening, with Daria Keyser, DO, helps individuals recognize their own pattern of moles, freckles, and “beauty marks.” By being familiar with what is considered normal allows people to be more alert to changes in the number, size, shape, and color of pigmented areas that may be of concern. Appointments required. Call (570) 768-3200.

Blood Pressure Screenings:

Tuesday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m.-noon, Sunbury YMCA

Wednesday, Dec. 15, 9-11 a.m., Lewisburg YMCA, Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness

Wednesday, Dec. 22, 8:45-10:15 a.m., Mifflinburg YMCA

By appointment at Community Health and Wellness. Call (570) 768-3200.

Blood Sugar Screenings:

Tuesday, Dec. 7, 10 a.m.-noon, Sunbury YMCA

Wednesday, Dec. 15, 9-11 a.m., Lewisburg YMCA, Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness

By appointment at Community Health and Wellness. Call (570) 768-3200.

Support Groups

Bariatric: Wednesday, Dec. 1, 6-7 p.m., at Surgical Specialists of Evangelical, 25 Lystra Rogers Drive, Lewisburg.

This month’s topic is “Get Relaxed for the Holidays!” Please call (570) 768-3139 to register.

Empty Arms: Monday, Dec. 13, 7 p.m., at a location to be determined.

This support group is for individuals following the loss of a baby. For more information or to register, call (570) 522-2378.

For more information on any of these support groups, please call Community Health and Wellness at (570) 768-3200 or visit www.evanhospital.com.